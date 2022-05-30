5 best Free Fire MAX characters for ranked mode after OB34 update

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the gaming community. The title offers a premium gaming experience with intense, action-packed elements.

Players can use different in-game features like pets and characters with unique skills to rank up on the leaderboards. A good character choice can play a crucial role in getting to the desired tier in the ranked mode.

Users can use these skills to their advantage and apply different strategies to win more matches.

Most potent Free Fire MAX characters for ranked mode after OB34 update

5) Xayne

Xayne has an impressive skill that comes in very handy to increase the tier rank. Her Xtreme Encounter skill offers gamers an extra amount of health. At its initial upgrade level, the skill temporarily helps them get 80 HP.

Players can use the extra amount of HP in a gunfight to take down more rivals. The character is priced at 499 diamonds in the character section of the store.

4) Dimitri

Dimitri is another excellent choice for users with an aggressive game style in the ranked mode. They can use his Healing Heartbeat skill to initiate a healing zone.

This healing zone is 3.5m in diameter and helps gamers restore 3 HP per second. At its initial upgrade level, the power has an overall duration of ten seconds with a cooldown of 85 seconds.

3) Jota

Jota comes with a remarkable skill that suits assaulters in the game. With the help of his Sustained Raids skill, players can restore some part of their HP by knocking down enemies.

At its initial level of upgrade, they can restore 10% of their overall HP. Upon upgrading the character to his max level, users can restore up to 20% of their total HP.

They can efficiently use the character's skill in the ranked mode and play as the frontline assaulter in the team.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most versatile characters in Free Fire MAX. His Drop the Beat skill is of great use for gamers in the ranked mode. With the help of this ability, they can create a 5m healing zone where the movement speed is boosted by 10%.

The best feature of the healing zone is that when inside it, players can restore their health by 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. They can upgrade their character to higher levels to improve his skills and get better results.

1) Chrono

Chrono is one of the most suitable characters for the ranked mode. Players can use his Time Truner skill to get cover from an opponent's attack.

The skill allows them to create an impenetrable force field to prevent 600 HP damage from opponents. The movement speed of the Free Fire MAX players inside the area gets improved by 15%.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

