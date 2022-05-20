5 best Free Fire MAX gun combos for high damage and more kills (May 2022)

Free Fire MAX offers a premium battle royale experience with great dynamics. In a match, the player lands on an island with 49 other players, who then engage in battles and gun fights to be the ultimate survivor. There is an in-game stat mechanism where players can see each other's total kills and other attributes.

To rack up more kills, players are required to know different weapon combinations. With over 60 different weapon categories like sniper rifles, assault rifles, SMGs, and much more, it can be difficult for players to choose the best weapon combination for themselves. This article discusses the five weapon combinations that can help players to get more kills and inflict high damage in Free Fire MAX.

Best Free Fire MAX gun combos for great damage and more kills

5) AWM and MP5

The AWM bolt action sniper rifle is considered the best sniper rifle in Free Fire MAX. The weapon offers a great upper hand in all mid-range and long-range fights and allows players to eliminate the opponent in one headshot. Players can pair the sniper rifle with the MP5 SMG to use in close-quarter battles. The MP5 has an excellent range and also deals decent damage per hit to the enemy players.

4) M60 and M1014

The M60 and M1014 is an effective weapon combination for players with rush game styles. The M60 assault rifle helps players take down opponents in mid-range and long-range battles with its improved range. Players can also use the M60 assault rifle to steal others' kills by eliminating knocked players. The M1014 is a shotgun with the capacity to eliminate opponents in one or two shots. Once players understand the strengths of both weapons, they can use this weapon combination to get a lot of kills.

3) M249 and MP40

The M249 and MP40 combination is widely used by players looking to increase their stats like K/D ratio and tier ranking. The M249 weapon can take down several enemy players with its large ammunition capacity and good damage per hit. To match the M249 LMG, players can use MP40 SMG as their secondary weapon. MP40 offers a great advantage in close-range combat with its sturdy fire rate and quick reload.

2) Groza and MP40

One of the best weapon combinations to increase kill count and deal heavy damage is Groza and MP40. The assault rifle and SMG combination can destroy opponents in close-range and mid-range gunfights. Players can use Groza for both close-range and mid-range battles with its better range and extra damage. The MP40 comes with an exceptional rate of fire suitable for eliminating enemy players in close-range fights.

1) Woodpecker and M1887

The Woodpecker and M1887 is one of the deadliest weapon combos in the Free Fire MAX. The combo offers excellent versatility to players in both close-range and long-range combat. The M1887 is the one-shot killer in the game. It deals heavy damage to opponents in a close-range fight. Woodpecker is a lethal DMR with the best armor penetration among different weapons. Players with aggressive playstyles can try out this combo to secure more kills.

