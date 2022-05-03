5 tips to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX (May 2022)

Free Fire MAX, the premium battle royale title from Garena, offers HD quality graphics and great dynamics.

Gamers can learn the basics of survival royale in its shorter modes and can jump onto the main battlegrounds solo or go duos with their squads. They can also use the voice chat feature to communicate with their friends and teammates.

The game also offers many real-life inspired weapons and other utilities like grenades. All these weapons help players defeat more opponents and maintain stats like high K/D ratio and tier rankings.

Pointers to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

5) Control layout and sensitivity settings

Users can make some changes to their HUD control and sensitivity settings. It will help them improve their close combat and shoot more accurate sprays in mid and long-range battles.

Upon making the required changes to the control layout and sensitivity settings, players can head to the training grounds to master the newly applied settings.

4) Game sense

Gamers are advised to learn from their mistakes and improve their gameplay accordingly. To maintain a high K/D ratio, they need to have good game sense.

It includes having a good sound sense of the enemy's position and using characters and pets to balance their gaming style. Those looking to increase their K/D ratio can opt for aggressive characters like Chrono and pets like Robo.

3) Weapon combinations

The third tip that comes in very handy in increasing the K/D ratio is having good knowledge of weapons. There are different firearms available, including assault rifles, shotguns, SMGs, and sniper rifles.

Users are recommended to use guns with a reasonable rate of fire and more damage per hit. It will help them to fetch more kills and improve their stats. They can use weapons with attributes like improved fire rate and range.

2) Avoid rushing in open areas

Players can boost their K/D ratio in Free Fire by avoiding open rushes. In most cases, they get eliminated while rushing onto open areas. It gives the opponent an easy chance to knock them down and finish gamers before reaching the desired amount of kills.

They must use the cover to deal damage to enemies and limit damage taken to prevent this.

1) Work on individual skills

The best tip to increase the K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX is to have good individual skills. Gamers with good close-combat skills and recoil control over different weapons will always have an advantage over others.

Users can head to the training grounds and do different drills for aim transfer and headshot accuracy to improve their skillset.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

