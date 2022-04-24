Best Free Fire HUD settings for aggressive playstyle (April 2022) 

Free Fire is one of the most sought-after games on the internet. The title offers a best-in-class battle royale experience along with impressive graphics. Players can use a variety of weapons and vehicles as well as explore a plethora of maps and modes to get the ultimate survival experience. There are also options to play solo, duo, or squad to help you enjoy the game with your friends.

The developers have included a certain degree of customizability to the title for players to improve their game. And that's a good thing because people always like to customize the HUD settings according to what works for them. Needless to say, HUD settings are one of the few things people like to change when they're switching to a more aggressive style of play.

This article discusses the best HUD settings that aggressive players can use in Free Fire to increase their chances of always coming out on top.

Best Free Fire HUD settings to compliment your aggressive playstyle

Best Free Fire HUD settings for aggressive players (Image via Garena)

Players who like to be on the offense can use the HUD from the image above. It is one of the most comfortable and widely used HUD settings.

Players with an aggressive approach can just copy the HUD settings and reap its benefits. This HUD has the buttons placed in the most appropriate positions where players can easily access them.

The drag button is also well placed to connect more headshots and control the recoil. The grenade button is kept in the left corner so players can easily shift between different grenades like frags, smoke, and gloo wall grenades.

Players can maintain the transparency of most buttons; however, the map needs to stay under 50. Otherwise, it could make it difficult to be aware of your surroundings.

Tips for mastering HUD settings in Free Fire

1) Avoid changing HUD controls

The best tip to quickly master any HUD controls in the game is to avoid changing them. Changing your HUD settings often can prevent muscle memory from benefiting you. Muscle memory helps you know where all your buttons are without using any extra effort. This, as a result, allows players to quickly tap on the required button and improves their reaction time.

2) Practice in the training ground

The second tip that players can use to master their HUD controls is to train in the training ground. The training ground has various drills to improve aim and other movements.

Players who are using new HUD settings are advised to train with the new controls in the training grounds. Training will help them memorize the positions of different buttons and use them effectively.

3) Transparency of buttons

Players can also increase or decrease the transparency of various buttons in the game. This can be done when a player is customizing his HUD controls. Players are advised to lower the transparency of the buttons. Lowering the transparency could help players spot their opponents early and eliminate them.

If you like playing Free Fire, the aforementioned HUD settings could be just the thing you need to get better at the game.

