List of aggressive Free Fire characters with Active abilities after OB33 Update

Free Fire is one of the most dynamic titles in the battle royale genre. Daily new updates and the addition of new features have kept the game fresh, as it adds more users every day.

Gamers love to feel the adrenaline rush on different maps and modes available in the game, along with a plethora of interesting in-game elements.

Characters are one of the most widely appreciated elements in Free Fire, as players love to use characters that suit their game style. This article discusses a list of aggressive Free Fire characters who come with active abilities.

Aggressive Free Fire characters with Active abilities

5) Dimitri

Dimitri is one of the newest characters in the game with an amazing set of skills. His Healing Heartbeat skill comes under the tag of aggressive skills. Players can activate the skill, creating a 3.5m diameter healing zone.

The healing zone restores 3 HP per second, as the skill lasts for 10 seconds. The skill comes with a cooldown period of 85 seconds.

4) A124

A124 is one of the coolest-looking Free Fire characters. The character has an impressive skill called Thrill of Battle. With this skill, players can convert up to 20 EP into HP within four seconds.

Upon upgrading the character to higher levels, the player can convert 60 EP into HP, which is very helpful in defeating more than one enemy player. The character is available for 399 diamonds in the store.

3) Xayne

Xayne is one of the most desired characters in the title for her aggressive skills. Xayne's active skill is called Xtreme Encounter and is very helpful for players' rush gameplay. The skill allows the user to get 80 HP temporarily, which decays over time. The extra amount of HP regained with this skill comes in very handy to take down more opponents.

Along with the HP restoration, the skill also offers 80% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. The skill has a cooldown period of 150 seconds and lasts for 15 seconds.

2) Chrono

Chrono is based on famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The character's active skill is called Time-Turner. With this skill, players can create an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage.

However, players become unable to attack outside enemies from within the wall, but can revive their teammates or heal themselves inside it. The skill has a cooldown period of 180 seconds, and all the effects last for four seconds.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is rated as one of the best Free Fire characters of all time. His Drop the Beat skill is of great use to players with aggressive playstyles. The skill helps the user to create a 5 m healing aura that increases the movement speed of the player by 10%, restoring 5 HP per second for five seconds, with a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

The character is priced at 599 diamonds in the store.

Edited by Saman