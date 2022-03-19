Are Free Fire diamond hacks illegal? (March 2022)

Free Fire is a famous Battle Royale title known for its unique survival gaming concept. Gamers land on a spawn island and battle with other enemy players to survive till the final zone and win the match.

The title also offers an in-game currency called "diamonds." Players can use these diamonds to purchase various items like Elite Passes, outfits, weapon skins, emotes, characters, and other rewards. However, to purchase diamonds, players need to spend real money in the game.

Not every player can spend such a huge amount of money. For this, many players look for methods like online diamond hacks websites or applications. This article discusses whether Free Fire Diamond hacks are illegal or not.

Free Fire Diamond Hacks: Are they illegal?

There are hundreds of online websites and applications claiming to provide free diamonds to their users. They claim that the user needs to enter their account information, and diamonds will automatically be credited to their accounts.

However, all of this information is mostly fake, and these websites and applications are made to tamper with the personal information of players. There is a high chance of a player losing their credentials to the website owner. It can be very difficult for players to retrieve their lost data.

Using any of the Diamond Hacks can lead to a permanent ban on a player's account. Garena has implemented very strict policies to counter these kinds of situations. Indulging in these activities or using online websites to generate free diamonds can lead to a permanent ban of up to 10 years.

Here is the official statement released by Garena regarding the use of third-party websites for cheating or hacking:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing the title again using any other accounts.”

Players can use the in-game diamond store to purchase diamonds legally. This method doesn't pose any threat to a user's account, and players can get the ultimate gaming experience on their device without worrying about their data.

Note: The game is banned in India. Players from the region are advised to avoid downloading/playing the game.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha