5 reasons why Free Fire players should try BGMI: Major similarities and more

Free Fire and BGMI are two major Battle Royale names in the country. However, the recent news of the Free Fire ban has arrived as a shock to a wide range of mobile players across the country. Players are now left without their favorite BR title to play and enjoy.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the best alternatives to Free Fire with similar in-game elements. This article discusses five reasons why Free Fire players should try BGMI.

Five reasons for Free Fire players to try BGMI

5) Maps and modes

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers many amazing modes and maps that players can enjoy on solo, duo, and squad servers. There are six classic battle royale maps along with other arena modes.

Players can also play arcade matches like the Quick Match, Sniper Training, and War Mode to get a quicker Battle Royale gameplay.

4) Graphics

Graphics settings (Image via Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers the best-in-class graphics among all its competitors. Players can adjust these graphics settings to improve FPS or get higher-quality graphics. Free Fire also offers similar settings where players can change various in-game settings.

Hence, it will be easier for Free Fire players to adapt to BGMI graphics and get the ultimate high-quality graphics.

3) Upgradeable weapons

The third reason for Free Fire players to try Battlegrounds Mobile India is the presence of upgradeable weapons. These upgradable weapons offer extra perks like customized finish feeds, finish effects, and loot crates. Players can unlock these weapon skins with the help of UC.

The most famous upgradable weapon skins in BGMI include M416 Galcier, M416 Fool, and Blood and Bones M16A4.

2) Royale Passes

Free Fire players can also find the Royale Pass feature in Battlegrounds Mobile India, similar to the Elite Pass feature. The Royale Pass offers many colorful outfits, weapon skins, and much more.

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, there are two types of Royale Passes: Elite Pass and Elite Upgrade Plus. The Elite Pass costs 300 UC and Elite Upgrade Plus costs 900 UC.

1) Tier ranking system

The tier ranking system is one of the most attractive features in the Battlegrounds Mobile India title. Players can upgrade their tier ranks from "Bronze" to "Ace" and "Conqueror" to improve their skill level and competition level.

Free Fire also offers a similar tier ranking system that players can find in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha