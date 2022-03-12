3 best Garena Free Fire redeem code rewards released in India so far (March 2022)

Free Fire is a world-famous title in the Battle Royale genre. The game has broken various records in terms of popularity and download count. Gamers get an intense, quick-paced survival experience with HD graphics.

Players are always mesmerized by many in-game elements like outfits, pets, characters, and other things. However, many of these items are only available with diamonds that require real cash.

For this reason, players are always looking for potential methods to get these items for free in their accounts. Redeem codes are one of the best ways to get many legendary items free in the title. This article discusses the three best Free Fire redeem code rewards released in India.

Best Garena Free Fire redeem code rewards released in India

3) Red Baseball Cap

Red Baseball Cap redeem code reward (Image via Garena)

The Red baseball Cap was also among Free Fire's most famous redeem code rewards. The cap is in bright red and matches with various other outfits. The redeem code to get the reward was FFCPNZ34BZJW.

It was a great free reward in redeem codes as most of the other items like these cost a lot of diamonds or other in-game currency.

2) Atlantic Warrior (Shoes) and Wasteland Roamer (Head)

Atlantic Warrior Shoe and Wasteland Head redeem code reward (Image via Garena)

The second redeem code reward that various players loved was the Atlantic Warrior shoes and Wasteland Roamer head. The redeem code for the rewards was FF119MB3PFA5.

Both the shoe and headgear rewards are rare items in the game. Players are also eagerly waiting for these items to come back in other redeem codes.

1) Diamond Royale Vouchers and Pet Skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

Diamond Royale Voucher and Spirit Fox skin redeem code reward (Image via Garena)

The best redeem code rewards that have been released in India so far are 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Battle Fox skin for Spirit Fox pet. The redeem code to get all these rewards was FFPL72XC2SWE.

The code was given out to players during the Grand Finals of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter season. The redeem code was released as players touched on more than 400k live watching.

Note: These codes were released in 2022 and may have already expired. The game is banned in India, and hence, the players are advised to avoid downloading and playing it.

