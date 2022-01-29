5 best Legendary Free Fire emotes to get in January 2022

Free Fire has lots of enjoyable emotes with eye-catching animations. Players can get these emotes from the in-game store, events, or other mediums.

Emotes are an easy way to have fun with teammates in the game. Some of them can be purchased with the help of diamonds, while others come in events. Many of these emotes are Legendary and have impressive moves.

Legendary Free Fire emotes in January 2022

5) Top Scorer

Top Scorer emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Top Scorer is a Legendary emote suitable for football lovers. The character does an impressive dribble with an animated football in the emote. Users can get their hands on this legendary emote for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Envy of my moves?"

4) Bhangra

Bhangra emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Bhangra emote imitates the famous Indian folk dance. It has a longer duration than other emotes, along with great bhangra moves. Players can play the emote with their friends in the lobby to have fun-filled gameplay. The emote is available for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"Let's get some energy going."

3) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote (Image via Garena)

Moon Flip is also a good emote for gamers looking to collect legendary emotes in their inventory. It can be bought for 399 diamonds in the game and sees the character doing an impressive backflip.

The in-game description reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

2) Sii!

The Sii! emote is inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration style. Upon clicking on the emote, the character imitates the jump and celebration style of the footballer after he scores a goal. The emote costs 399 diamonds in the collection section of the store.

The in-game description reads:

"And the crowd goes wild!"

1) Kungfu Tigers

The KungFu Tigers emote is the latest addition to the emote section in the title. It has an impressive action, with the character showing off surprising animated Kung-Fu moves.

While using the emote, the Tiger pet is also shown for the same duration, making it cooler. Users can get the emote by doing a top-up of 500 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"A pair of roaring beasts has been unleashed."

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer