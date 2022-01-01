Top 5 rare Free Fire emotes to collect in 2022

Free Fire is one of the most popular and downloaded titles in the Battle Royale category across leading app stores. Gamers get a fast-paced survival experience with 50 players landing together on the same island. The ultimate winner gets various rewards and a booyah title.

Emotes are an awesome way to interact with teammates and have enjoyable gaming moments. Developers release many new emotes each month with cool-looking animations. Here are the top five rare emotes for Free Fire players to collect in 2022.

Free Fire rare emotes to collect in 2022

5) Bhangra:

Bhangra emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Bhangra is a great emote that players can add to their Free Fire inventories. The emote shows some aesthetic bhangra dance moves and is loved by lots of players. Players can equip the emote from the shop section for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description of the emote reads:

"Let's get some energy going"

4) Kongfu:

Kongfu emote imitates the moves of a Kung-Fu user in Free Fire. The emote looks very cool when the character shows quick kung-fu moves with his hands. It is priced at 399 diamonds in the store.

The in-game description of the emote reads:

"Pow! Pow! Pow!"

3) Challenge On:

Challenge On emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Challenge On emote is one of the funniest Free Fire emotes. The character does an eye-catching dance in a slow mode. Players can get the emote for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description of the emote reads:

"My dance looks funny? Nope. It's all in the music!"

2) LOL

LOL emote is one of the most sought-after emotes in the game. The emote has a simple imitation of a laughing character. Players love to use the emote in the lobby among their teammates.

The in-game description of the emote reads:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

1) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Moon Flip is one of the rarest emotes in Free Fire. The emote can be equipped from the store for 399 diamonds. Upon using the emote, the character shows an amazing backflip.

The in-game description of the emote reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

