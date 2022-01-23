5 rare Free Fire emotes to get with diamonds after OB32 update

Free Fire is one of the most dynamic battle royale games available on the internet. Players can have an amazing and intense survival experience. The game also offers many in-game elements like emotes to make the gameplay more fun-filled.

Players can get emotes from diamonds, events, and other sources. This article discusses the five rare emotes to get with diamonds after the OB32 update.

Free Fire emotes with diamonds after OB32 update

5) Arm Wave

Arm Wave emote (Image via Garena)

The Arm Wave is a funky emote in the title. Very few players own the emote. Upon using the emote, players can show a small arm wave dance. It is one of the cheapest emotes in the game and is available for 199 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"A dance move essential for pop and hip hop dance styles."

4) Top Scorer

Top Scorer emote (Image via Garena)

The Top Scorer emote is a treat for football lovers in Free Fire. Players can show some great football moves with the emote. The emote is priced at 399 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"Envy of my moves?"

3) Challenge On

Challenge On emote (Image via Garena)

The Challenge On emote is also a good option for players looking to collect rare emotes. The emote offers slow dance moves that players in the lobby can use. Players can get the emote for 399 diamonds in the store.

The in-game description reads:

"My dance looks funny? Nope. It's all in the music!"

2) FFWC Throne

FFWC emote (Image via Garena)

The FFWC Throne is also one of the rarest Free Fire emotes. The emote is desired by many players and is available in the store. To unlock the emote, players can participate in the emote party event. When the players use the emote, the character sits on an animated throne, which looks super cool.

The in-game description reads:

"I am the only Champion."

1) Rock Paper Scissors

Rock Paper Scissors emote (Image via Garena)

Rock Paper Scissors is one of the best emotes to equip after the OB32 update. It is a mythic update with eye-catching movements. The character plays rock paper scissors in an animated style upon using the emote.

The emote also has a long duration as compared to other emotes. Players can get the emote from the Emote Party event in the store.

The in-game description reads:

"Let's play a fair game!"

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

