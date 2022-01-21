Top 5 legendary Free Fire bundles after OB32 update

Free Fire offers lots of amazing items in the form of bundles. Players can get these bundles with the help of diamonds, gold coins, and events. These bundles have awesome outfits, including tops, bottoms, shoes, and masks. Players love to collect these bundles to make their profiles look cooler. The new OB32 update has also introduced some new bundles for players.

This article discusses Free Fire's top five legendary bundles after the OB32 update.

Legendary Free Fire bundle after OB32 update

5) Fury Senior Bundle

Fury Senior Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Fury Senior Bundle is one of the most decent bundles for players. The yellow hair and dragon flame sticker on the back of the top looks very cool. The bundle is priced at 899 diamonds in the store.

The bundle has the following items:

Fury Senior Top

Fury Senior Bottom

Fury Senior Shoes

Fury Senior Head

4) Street Boy Bundle

Street Boy Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Street Boy Bundle has a very futuristic look in Free Fire. The main attraction of the bundle is animated shoes. Players can purchase the bundle for 1499 diamonds from the store.

The bundle has the following items:

Street Boy Top

Street Boy Bottom

Street Boy Head

Street Boy Shoes

Street Boy Mask

3) Bluesilk Royalty Bundle

Bluesilk Royalty Bundle (Image via Garena)

Bluesilk Royalty Bundle is a perfect choice for players looking to collect royal-looking bundles. The bundle can be obtained from the Luck Royale event. Players can do one lucky spin in the event for 300 gold coins. The bundle has a king-like look and looks astonishing.

The bundle has the following items:

Bluesilk Royalty Top

Bluesilk Royalty Bottom

Bluesilk Royalty Shoes

Bluesilk Royalty Head

2) Celestial Cosmopuff Bundle

Celestial Cosmopuff Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Celestial Cosmopuff is also a cool-looking legendary bundle. Players can get the bundle from the Elite Pass. The Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds per player. Players can also purchase the Elite bundle for 999 diamonds with extra benefits.

The bundle has the following items:

Celestial Cosmopuff Top

Celestial Cosmopuff Bottom

Celestial Cosmopuff Shoes

Celestial Cosmopuff Mask

1) Everything Goes Bundle

Everything Goes bundle (Image via Garena)

The Everything Goes bundle is one of the funkiest bundles in the game. Players can equip the bundle from the J Balvin Royale event. Players can use diamonds to unlock the bundle and other rewards to do lucky spins.

The bundle has the following items:

Everything Goes Top

Everything Goes Bottom

Everything Goes Shoes

Everything Goes Head

Everything Goes Mask

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the author's views.

