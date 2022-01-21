×
Top 5 legendary Free Fire bundles after OB32 update

Legendary Free Fire bundles after OB32 update (Image via Garena)
Rohit Singh Jaswal
ANALYST
Modified Jan 21, 2022 02:32 PM IST
Feature

Free Fire offers lots of amazing items in the form of bundles. Players can get these bundles with the help of diamonds, gold coins, and events. These bundles have awesome outfits, including tops, bottoms, shoes, and masks. Players love to collect these bundles to make their profiles look cooler. The new OB32 update has also introduced some new bundles for players.

This article discusses Free Fire's top five legendary bundles after the OB32 update.

Legendary Free Fire bundle after OB32 update

5) Fury Senior Bundle

Fury Senior Bundle (Image via Garena)
The Fury Senior Bundle is one of the most decent bundles for players. The yellow hair and dragon flame sticker on the back of the top looks very cool. The bundle is priced at 899 diamonds in the store.

The bundle has the following items:

  • Fury Senior Top
  • Fury Senior Bottom
  • Fury Senior Shoes
  • Fury Senior Head

4) Street Boy Bundle

Street Boy Bundle (Image via Garena)
The Street Boy Bundle has a very futuristic look in Free Fire. The main attraction of the bundle is animated shoes. Players can purchase the bundle for 1499 diamonds from the store.

The bundle has the following items:

  • Street Boy Top
  • Street Boy Bottom
  • Street Boy Head
  • Street Boy Shoes
  • Street Boy Mask

3) Bluesilk Royalty Bundle

Bluesilk Royalty Bundle (Image via Garena)
Bluesilk Royalty Bundle is a perfect choice for players looking to collect royal-looking bundles. The bundle can be obtained from the Luck Royale event. Players can do one lucky spin in the event for 300 gold coins. The bundle has a king-like look and looks astonishing.

The bundle has the following items:

  • Bluesilk Royalty Top
  • Bluesilk Royalty Bottom
  • Bluesilk Royalty Shoes
  • Bluesilk Royalty Head

2) Celestial Cosmopuff Bundle

Celestial Cosmopuff Bundle (Image via Garena)
The Celestial Cosmopuff is also a cool-looking legendary bundle. Players can get the bundle from the Elite Pass. The Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds per player. Players can also purchase the Elite bundle for 999 diamonds with extra benefits.

The bundle has the following items:

  • Celestial Cosmopuff Top
  • Celestial Cosmopuff Bottom
  • Celestial Cosmopuff Shoes
  • Celestial Cosmopuff Mask

1) Everything Goes Bundle

Everything Goes bundle (Image via Garena)
The Everything Goes bundle is one of the funkiest bundles in the game. Players can equip the bundle from the J Balvin Royale event. Players can use diamonds to unlock the bundle and other rewards to do lucky spins.

The bundle has the following items:

  • Everything Goes Top
  • Everything Goes Bottom
  • Everything Goes Shoes
  • Everything Goes Head
  • Everything Goes Mask

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the author's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen
