5 rarest Free Fire bundles like Criminal Bundle to collect in 2022

Free Fire offers its players some amazing attire from bundles. These bundles can be obtained from elite passes, events, and other modes.

The Criminal Bundle is considered one of the rarest bundles in Free Fire. It was made available by Garena during the Raider Spin Event. The Criminal bundle has five different colored outfits which look astonishing.

This article discusses the five rare bundles like the Criminal Bundle in Free Fire.

Free Fire bundles like Criminal Bundle to collect in 2022

1) Galactic Spaceboogy Bundle:

Galactic Spaceboogy Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Galactic Spaceboogy Bundle is as rare as the Criminal Bundle. Players can get the bundle by purchasing the elite pass in Free Fire. There are two types of Free Fire Passes - Elite Pass, which costs 499 diamonds, and Elite Bundle, which costs 999 diamonds.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Galactic Spaceboogy Top

Galactic Spaceboogy Bottom

Galactic Spaceboogy Shoes

Galactic Spaceboogy Mask

2) Star of the New Year Bundle:

Star of the New Year Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Star of the New Year Bundle is one of the most colorful bundles available in Free Fire. The bundle is green with animated stars all over it. Players can get the bundle for 899 diamonds.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Star of the New Year Mask

Star of the New Year Top

Star of the New Year Bottom

Star of the New Year Shoes

3) Winter Ironthrasher Bundle:

Winter Ironthrusher Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The third bundle available to players in 2022 is the Winter Ironthrasher Bundle. The cool-looking outfits and can be obtained from the faded wheel event in the game. The outfits in the bundle, with their icy finish, are quite eye-catching.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Winter Ironthrasher Top

Winter Ironthrasher Bottom

Winter Ironthrasher Shoes

Winter Ironthrasher Mask

Winter Ironthrasher Hair

4) Heatbound Dunes Bundle:

Heatbound dunes Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Heatbound Dunes Bundle is one of the easiest bundles to get in Free Fire. The bundle can be obtained from the Gold Royale event in the store. Players can do a single spin in the event for 300 gold coins and 11 spins for 3000 gold coins.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Heatbound Dunes Top

Heatbound Dunes Bottom

Heatbound Dunes Shoes

Heatbound Dunes Mask

5) Street Boy Bundle:

Street Boy bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Street Boy Bundle is one of the most sought-after bundles in Free Fire. Players can get the bundle from the store for 1499 diamonds. The bundle also comes with 3D animation in its shoes.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Street Boy Top

Street Boy Bottom

Street Boy Shoes

Street Boy Mask

Street Boy Head

Note: This list is based on the writers' opinions.

