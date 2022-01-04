5 rarest Free Fire bundles like Criminal Bundle to collect in 2022

Free Fire offers its players some amazing attire from bundles. These bundles can be obtained from elite passes, events, and other modes.
The Criminal Bundle is considered one of the rarest bundles in Free Fire. It was made available by Garena during the Raider Spin Event. The Criminal bundle has five different colored outfits which look astonishing.
This article discusses the five rare bundles like the Criminal Bundle in Free Fire.
Free Fire bundles like Criminal Bundle to collect in 2022
1) Galactic Spaceboogy Bundle:
The Galactic Spaceboogy Bundle is as rare as the Criminal Bundle. Players can get the bundle by purchasing the elite pass in Free Fire. There are two types of Free Fire Passes - Elite Pass, which costs 499 diamonds, and Elite Bundle, which costs 999 diamonds.
The bundle consists of the following items:
- Galactic Spaceboogy Top
- Galactic Spaceboogy Bottom
- Galactic Spaceboogy Shoes
- Galactic Spaceboogy Mask
2) Star of the New Year Bundle:
The Star of the New Year Bundle is one of the most colorful bundles available in Free Fire. The bundle is green with animated stars all over it. Players can get the bundle for 899 diamonds.
The bundle consists of the following items:
- Star of the New Year Mask
- Star of the New Year Top
- Star of the New Year Bottom
- Star of the New Year Shoes
3) Winter Ironthrasher Bundle:
The third bundle available to players in 2022 is the Winter Ironthrasher Bundle. The cool-looking outfits and can be obtained from the faded wheel event in the game. The outfits in the bundle, with their icy finish, are quite eye-catching.
The bundle consists of the following items:
- Winter Ironthrasher Top
- Winter Ironthrasher Bottom
- Winter Ironthrasher Shoes
- Winter Ironthrasher Mask
- Winter Ironthrasher Hair
4) Heatbound Dunes Bundle:
The Heatbound Dunes Bundle is one of the easiest bundles to get in Free Fire. The bundle can be obtained from the Gold Royale event in the store. Players can do a single spin in the event for 300 gold coins and 11 spins for 3000 gold coins.
The bundle consists of the following items:
- Heatbound Dunes Top
- Heatbound Dunes Bottom
- Heatbound Dunes Shoes
- Heatbound Dunes Mask
5) Street Boy Bundle:
The Street Boy Bundle is one of the most sought-after bundles in Free Fire. Players can get the bundle from the store for 1499 diamonds. The bundle also comes with 3D animation in its shoes.
The bundle consists of the following items:
- Street Boy Top
- Street Boy Bottom
- Street Boy Shoes
- Street Boy Mask
- Street Boy Head
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Note: This list is based on the writers' opinions.