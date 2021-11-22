Top 3 coolest Free Fire gun skins to own in November 2021

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles and has made a mark on the gaming industry. The game was recently awarded the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2021. With regular updates and new add-ons, Free Fire has gained a huge player base across the globe.

The developers also regularly release lots of weapon skins with great animations to keep players interested in the game. Some of these skins can be obtained from events, while others require diamonds or other in-game currency. This article discusses the top three coolest Free Fire gun skins to own in November 2021.

Amazing Free Fire gun skins currently in the game

3) AK-Flaming Red

Blue Flame Draco weapon skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Flaming Red is one of the coolest AK gun skins available for Free Fire players. Its red-hot color makes the skin look even more eye-catching. The sturdy structure and red flames coming out of the weapon make it a great choice.

Players will also receive extra benefits like kill effects and an upgraded look with the gun skin. In terms of stats, players get increased damage and range for the weapon. However, the magazine capacity of the weapon gets reduced.

2) Kord-Killspark Shinobi

Killspark Shinobi Kord weapon skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Another great weapon skin that players can get in Free Fire is the Killspark Shinobi skin for the Kord. The weapon skin is purple with lightning bolts coming out of it.

Players can get the weapon skin in the Killspark Shinobi weapon loot crate at the cost of 40 diamonds. Upon equipping the skin, players will get an enhanced range and damage per hit. However, they will suffer from a slower reload speed.

1) AWM-Swallowtail

AWM Swallowtail weapon skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

AWM Swallowtail skin is considered one of the coolest Free Fire skins. Players can unlock the skin in a loot crate that costs 40 diamonds. Upon upgrading the skin to its maximum level, players can unlock butterfly-like wings that look astonishing.

By equipping the weapon skins, players will get buff to the rate of fire and magazine capacity. The only con for the weapon skin is the slower reload speed.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish