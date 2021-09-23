How to get free Duke Swallowtail AWM skin in Free Fire for a limited time

Gun skins are essential in Garena Free Fire since they make firearms aesthetically pleasing while enhancing their attributes, making them even more deadly on the battleground. Due to this reason, there is usually a heavy price tag attached to them, making it difficult for many players to attain them.

Users often wait for redemption codes and events to attain in-game items free of cost, and these sometimes provide a crate or a skin. Garena has recently teased a new 'Max is Here' event where players will receive an AWM – Duke Swallowtail and multiple loot crates as rewards for completing a set of specific missions.

How to get the free AWM skin in Free Fire

As stated earlier, the developers have only teased the Max is Here event and it has not commenced yet. It is scheduled to begin on 25 September 2021 and will run until 27 September 2021. Users must accomplish the following missions to attain all the rewards

Play a single match with friends to receive a 1x Room Card

Play three games with your friends to receive Weapon Royale Voucher

Kill enemies 10 times to receive 3x Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Attain 1 Booyah in a battle royale or clash squad match to receive AWM – Duke Swallowtail for 14 days.

Also, upon opening the three loot crates, users will receive one of the following gun skins as a trial card or permanently depending on their luck:

M82B – Hurricane Delivery

AN94 – Hurricane Delivery

VSS – Hurricane Delivery

Once the players have completed the missions, they may open the game and follow these steps to attain the rewards:

Players should tap on the calendar option present on the right side (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You can tap on the event’s section by tapping on the calendar icon.

You should select the Max is Here event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should select Max is Here under the events tab.

Players can click on the claim button to attain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You can click the claim button beside the item to attain the rewards.

