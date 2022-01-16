5 best female characters in Garena Free Fire (January 2022)

Free Fire offers a stunning battle royale experience for players belonging to different regions worldwide. Characters are one of the most attractive features of the title. Players can equip these characters with the help of diamonds, gold coins, or top-up events.

The game offers various male and female characters with unique abilities. This article discusses the five best female characters for players to use in Garena Free Fire.

Best female characters in Garena Free Fire

5) Paloma

Paloma's character skill in the game goes by the name Arms' Dealing. The skill helps players carry 45 additional ammunition. The extra ammunition comes in very handy in close-combat battles when the players run out of ammo. The character is available for 299 diamonds or 4000 gold coins.

4) Kelly

Kelly is also a good character for players looking to purchase a female character. Her Dash skill helps players to improve their sprinting speed by 1%. For the awakening skill, the player will need to sprint for four seconds to activate the skill. When activated, the first single shot on the enemy deals 101% damage. The skill lasts for a brief duration of 5 seconds.

3) Moco

Moco is a good-looking character in Garena's Free Fire. She holds a passive skill named Hacker's Eye. With the help of the skill, players can tag enemies shot for 2 seconds. The information thus gleaned on the enemy's position can be shared with teammates. The character is priced at 399 diamonds or 8000 gold coins in the store.

2) A124

A124 character (Image via Garena)

The A124 is a robotics-based character. Her 'Thrill of Battle' is of great use to players in the rank push. The skill allows players to restore 20 EPs to HP in under four seconds. At its initial upgrade level, the character ability has a cooldown period of 10 seconds.

1) Shani

Shani character (Image via Garena)

Shani is one of the best female characters for players to use in the title. She has a passive skill called Gear Recycle. The skill helps players to restore 10% armor durability upon each kill. With the extra durability of the skill, players can upgrade the armor to level 3. Gamers can get the character for 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the author's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi