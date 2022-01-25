Top 5 Free Fire guns purchasable in January 2022

Free Fire offers a realistic battle royale gaming experience with its vast range of armory. Players can equip any weapon like assault rifles, shotguns, and much more to get the booyah title.

To make the gameplay even more interesting, developers have also added customized weapon skins in the store. Players can get these gun skins with diamonds or from other events. This article discusses five guns that players can purchase in Free Fire in 2022.

Top Free Fire guns to purchase in January 2022

5) AUG-Cyber Bounty Hunter

Cyber Bounty Hunter is considered one of the most beautiful Fee Fire gun skins. It has top-notch animations and changes the whole outlook of the weapon. The skin helps players improve the fire rate and accuracy of the weapon. To get the skin, players can purchase the Cyber Bounty Hunter weapon loot crate for 40 diamonds.

4) Groza Operano

Groza Operano skin (Image via Garena)

The Operano skin for Groza weapons is a good choice for players who want to purchase weapon skin. The weapon skin has a vibrant look with a blue and purple colored theme. The gun skin is available in the Operano weapon crate, which costs 40 diamonds per opening. The skin improves the armor penetration and accuracy of the weapon.

3) Dragon Mob Thompson

The Dragon Mob Thompson skin is another new skin available for players to purchase in the title. It has an animated dragon rolled over the skin, giving it a furious look. The skin improves the fire rate and magazine capacity while decreasing the reload speed of the weapon. Players can unlock the skin from the 40-diamond Dragon Mob weapon loot crate.

2) MAG-7 Lethal Finstooth

The MAG-7 Lethal Finstooth is a newly introduced weapon skin in Free Fire. The skin has an eye-catching blue theme. Players can also see animated bubbles over the weapon skin, which makes it look even cooler. It is available in the 40 diamond loot crate in the store. The skin improves the range and armor penetration of the weapon, making it more enhanced for close-range and mid-range battles.

1) AK-Flaming Red

The Flaming Red skin of AK is one of the coolest skins in the title. The red flames coming out of the weapon skin make it one of the most dynamic weapon skins. The skin is bright red with animation covering the muzzle and body of the weapon. Players can get the skin from the AK Flaming Red loot crate for 40 diamonds. Upon equipping the gun skin, the damage and range of the weapon increase.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

