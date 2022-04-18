5 rarest Free Fire emotes YouTubers use in 2022

Free Fire offers a flurry of eye-catching features that make the game stand out from its competitors. Gamers can get an intense survival royale experience packed with great weapon skins, outfits, and other in-game items. The title has gained much popularity for its animated emotes and amazing actions.

Free Fire also has a vast audience who love to watch streams and videos of YouTubers posting content related to the title. These YouTubers have made some emotes very famous, and players are always looking to get these items for themselves.

Rarest Free Fire emotes used by YouTubers

5) Provoke

Provoke is a widely-known emote that challenges others for an in-game battle in Free Fire. Many YouTubers also use it to challenge their opponents.

The emote has an action of the character doing a thumbs down and provoking the rival. It can be purchased with the help of 399 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"Bring it on! Let's see what you've got."

4) Sii!

The Sii! emote is inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, imitating his celebration with a jump and hands out to the sides. Players can get the emote for 399 diamonds from the collection section of the store.

The emote also goes well with the Chrono character, which is based on Ronaldo.

The in-game description reads:

"And the crowd goes wild!"

3) Dangerous Game

The Dangerous Game emote (Image via Garena)

Dangerous Game is one of the most sought-after emotes in-game. It has a funny zombie dance action.

Gamers can use the emote to scare their friends and enemies. It is available for a price tag of 399 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"Food! Food!!!"

2) Shimmy

Shimmy is also a rare emote in the title. Lots of players and YouTubers can be seen using it in the lobby.

Upon using the emote, the character makes a small dance move by shaking its body while leaning forward and backward. Users can purchase the emote for 399 diamonds from the collection store.

The in-game description reads:

"Envy me but you can't be me."

1) Moon Flip

Moon Flip is one of the most widely used emotes by famous Free Fire YouTubers. It has an impressive action in which the character shows a backflip.

Players can show the emote off in the lobby and matches in front of their teammates and enemies. The emote is priced at 399 diamonds in the store.

The in-game description reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer