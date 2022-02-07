5 rare Free Fire emotes like 'LOL' in February 2022

Free Fire has plenty of jaw-dropping emotes with fantastic animation and action. The LOL emote is one of the most sought-after options.

This emote has a basic laugh animation that is handy in the lobby. Thanks to a special discount, players can get it from the store section for 270 diamonds.

For those looking for more options, the developers have also introduced many other emotes as rare as the LOL emote.

Rare Free Fire emotes like 'LOL' to obtain in February 2022

5) Shimmy

The character leans forward and backward while shaking its body (Image via Garena)

Shimmy is also a good choice for users looking to purchase an emote similar to LOL. The emote has an impressive action in which the character leans forward and backward while shaking its body.

It is available for 399 diamonds in the store, and the in-game description reads:

"Envy me but you can't be me."

4) Moon Flip

The character does a cool-looking backflip (Image via Garena)

Moon Flip is also a magnificent emote in Free Fire. It has an impressive animation where the character does a cool-looking backflip. Gamers can equip the emote for 399 diamonds from the in-game collection section.

The in-game description reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

3) Provoke

The Provoke emote is used to challenge other players to an in-game battle. It shows the character doing a thumbs-down action and provoking the opponent. The emote is priced at 399 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"Bring it on! Let's see what you've got."

2) Kongfu

The Kongfu emote is inspired by Kung Fu moves. The character does some great Kung-Fu moves with a rope upon using it. Users can purchase the emote for 399 diamonds, and it is a significant alternative to the LOL emote.

The in-game description reads:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

1) Arm Wave

The character does an astonishing arm wave dance (Image via Garena)

Arm Wave is one of the rarest and cheapest Free Fire emotes. It is available for 199 diamonds and has a cool dance move. Upon using the emote, the character does a lovely arm wave dance.

The in-game description reads:

"A dance move essential for pop and hip hop dance styles."

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

