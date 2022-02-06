Top 5 Free Fire emotes to get in February 2022

Free Fire is a popular battle royale title with millions of downloads worldwide. The game offers regular updates with new additions, including new outfits, characters, pets, weapon skins, and emotes.

Emotes are one of the most attractive features of the title. Players can use the them to show cool dance moves or other styles. Players can equip new and animated emotes with each new update. This article discusses the top five emotes to get in Free Fire in February 2022.

Top emotes to get in Free Fire in February 2022

5) Dangerous Game

Dangerous Game emote (Image via Garena)

The Dangerous Game emote is one of the scarier emotes in the game. The emote imitates a zombie looking for prey and food. Players can equip the emote for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"Food! Food!!!"

4) Shake with me

The Shake With Me emote has some great party moves. Upon using the emote, the character shows exciting dance moves while shaking his whole body. The dance movements are very eye-catching, which makes it a significant one to purchase in Free Fire.

The in-game description reads:

"Shake with me, let's go! Let's go!"

3) Baby Shark

Baby Shark emote (Image via Garena)

The Baby Shark emote has very funny moves. Upon using the emote, the character shows a funny imitation of a shark. The emote also has a longer duration compared to other emotes. It can be purchased for 399 diamonds from the in-game store.

The in-game description reads:

"Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo let's go hunt"

2) Death Glare

Death Glare emote (Image via Garena)

The Death Glare is one of the most sought-after emotes in the game. The character does an amazing backflip in the emote, which looks very cool. It is available in the in-game store for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"Look me in the eyes, I dare you"

1) The Victor

The Victor is an exclusive CR7 emote. The emote is inspired by a famous football player, Cristiano Ronaldo. Upon using the emote, the character shows off the winning celebration moves. The emote is priced at 399 diamonds in the store.

The in-game description reads:

"Chill, winning is a habit"

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul