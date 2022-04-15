5 popular Free Fire bundles used by YouTubers in India

Free Fire offers an amazing battle royale experience with various customizations and regular updates. These updates and customizations make the game even more action-packed and user-friendly.

The developers release lots of cool-looking outfits in a bundle of new updates. These bundles can be purchased with diamonds or can be obtained from events. Players are often mesmerized by the bundles used by their favorite YouTubers. This article discusses the five most popular bundles used by Free Fire YouTubers in India.

Popular Free Fire bundles used by YouTubers in India

5) Skater Boy Bundle

The Skater Boy Bundle is popular among Free Fire players as well as YouTubers. The bundle offers animated skater shoes that look cool on the in-game character. The top and bottom of the bundle also looks great.

The bundle is available for a price tag of 1499 diamonds. Players can head to the store to get their hands on the bundle.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Skater Boy Top

Skater Boy Bottom

Skater Boy Mask

Skater Boy Head

Skater Boy Shoes

4) Night Clown Bundle

The Night Clown bundle is another widely used bundle by YouTubers. The most attractive feature of the bundle is its clown mask. The mask looks awesome with other outfits to improve the overall look of the character. The bundle was available at the first Diamond Royale event.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Night Clown (Head)

Night Clown (Top)

Night Clown (Pants)

Night Clown (Shoes)

3) Sakura Bundle

The Sakura Bundle is also a rare one used by a lot of YouTubers as their primary outfit bundle. The bundle offers some of the items that were available in the first elite pass of the game.

The exclusivity of these rare items makes the bundle even more significant. Players are eagerly waiting for the bundle to make a comeback in the game in either the events or spins.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

2) Deceptive Fearless Bundle

The Deceptive Fearless bundle is an exclusive bundle available in the Garena X BTS collaboration. The bundle features eye-catching outfits with cool animations. The purple flames on the shirt of the bundle make the overall bundle much more fantastic.

With the outfit, players also get a special emote where a neon heart revolves around the character. Players can obtain the bundle from the BTS event and can use BTS crystals to redeem the bundle.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Deceptive Fearless Top

Deceptive Fearless Bottom

Deceptive Fearless Mask

Deceptive Fearless Head

Deceptive Fearless Shoes

1) Criminal Bundle

The Criminal Bundle is one of the most beloved bundles in Free Fire. The green criminal bundle is often the most used one by YouTubers who play Free Fire. The bundle was previously available in the fourth-anniversary event for the title. Players were able to get lots of other items like diamonds and weapon boxes in the Criminal Bundle event.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul