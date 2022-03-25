5 best Free Fire pets after OB33 update

Free Fire recently released the OB33 update with plenty of new additions and features. Players can easily update the game from their respective app stores and try out new modes and other in-game changes. Many further adjustments have been made to characters and pets to make the overall gameplay more exciting.

Pets have become an essential part of the gameplay. There are more than 20 different pets with unique skills. Users can make use of these skills to improve their gameplay.

Most useful Free Fire pets after OB33 update

5) Flash

Flash is a newly introduced pet with an impressive skill called Steel Shell. It allows users to reduce damage taken from FF knives and bullets from behind by 10%.

It also offers 100 durability points and has a cooldown of 150 seconds. Flash is available for 699 diamonds in the pet store in the game.

4) Rockie

Rockie is a great pet choice for gamers who prefer an aggressive game style. His skill is called Stay Chill, which helps reduce the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 6% on its initial upgrade level.

Upon upgrading the pet, players can reduce the cooldown period of skills by up to 15%. Rockie is available for 699 diamonds.

3) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's is one of the most sought-after pets in Free Fire. Its skill is called Smooth Gloo, which lets users produce one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds in the absence of any gloo wall grenade.

Upon upgrading the pet to the maximum level, gamers can get up to two gloo wall grenades on having less than one gloo wall grenade. The pet is priced at 699 diamonds in the store.

2) Poring

Poring has an incredible skill called Stitch and Patch, which increases one helmet and armor durability every three seconds. It also prevents up to level 1 and armor from being destroyed by enemies.

By upgrading the pet to the maximum level, players can increase one helmet and armor durability every second and prevent up to level 3 helmet and armor from getting destroyed.

1) Robo

Robo has one of the best Free Fire skills, called Wall Enforcement. It helps users add a shield to the gloo wall and provides an additional 60 HP.

Gamers can upgrade the pet to increase the additional gloo wall HP by up to 100 HP. Robo costs 699 diamonds.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer