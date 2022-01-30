5 best ways to spend Free Fire diamonds in January 2022

Free Fire offers a special kind of in-game currency called diamonds. Players can purchase these diamonds with real money in the store. These diamonds are used to unlock various items in the title.

Developers keep adding new items to the game which can be purchased with diamonds. It can be difficult for players to choose the best items to buy with many options. This article discusses the five best ways to spend Free Fire diamonds in January 2022.

Best ways to spend Free Fire diamonds in January 2022

5) Pets

Pets are a great way to spend diamonds in the game. There are over 15 different pets available for players to purchase. These pets offer unique skills which are very handy in ranked matches.

Players can purchase pets from the Pet icon available on the main menu. Detective Panda and Ottero are the two favourite pets in the game.

4) Characters

Characters are also a perfect choice to spend diamonds(Image via Garena)

Characters are one of the main attractions of the Free Fire title. Players can choose from more than 30 characters with excellent skills. The characters offer healing auras, improved movement speed, and much more.

Players can head to the store to purchase their favourite character. DJ Alok and Chrono are the most sought-after characters in the game.

3) Upgradable Weapons

Upgradable weapon skins (Image via Garena)

The third item worth spending diamonds on in the game is upgradable weapon skins. Developers release lots of customized skins with extra perks. Players can unlock these weapons from the armoury section of the store.

Players need to purchase weapon loot crates with diamonds to unlock the upgradeable weapon skin.

2) Bundles

Free Fire also offers lots of bundles for players with colourful outfits. The latest bundles offer eye-catching animated attire. Players can get legendary outfits by purchasing bundles.

The Criminal Bundle is one of the rarest bundles in the game. These bundles have price ranges between 300 to 2000 diamonds.

1) Elite Pass

The best way to spend diamonds is by purchasing Elite Pass. There are two Elite Passes available for players in the game. Players can purchase any of the Passes depending on their comfort.

The Elite Pass costs 399 diamonds and the Elite Bundle costs 999 diamonds. The Elite Bundle offers extra benefits like avatars, frames, and much more.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

