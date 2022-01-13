5 best Free Fire pets for aggressive players in January 2022

Free Fire is one of the leading Battle Royale titles, with millions of players enjoying the game across the globe. There are lots of players with an aggressive mindset. They prefer to rush into their foes and eliminate them.

In this case, a good choice of pet becomes very vital. There are lots of pets that have skills suitable for aggressive gameplay. Players can read about five such pets in Free Fire for aggressive players in 2022.

Best Free Fire pets for players with an aggressive game style

5) Detective Panda

Detective Panda (Image via Garena)

Detective Panda is a cool-looking pet and can be used by aggressive players. His "Panda's Blessing" skill helps players restore 4 HPs upon each kill. The extra HP restoration is very convenient for aggressive assaulters in the game. The pet is available for 699 diamonds.

4) Night Panther

The Night Panther is a futuristic-looking pet in Free Fire. The pet's skill is called "Weight Training." This skill helps players to increase their 15 inventory space.

Aggressive players can store extra ammunition or utilities to defeat more players with extra inventory space. Players can get the pet for 699 diamonds from the in-game store.

3) Robo

Robo pet is a mechanized robot with excellent skills, with a skill called "Wall Enforcement." The skill allows players to add a shield to the gloo wall. The extra shield offers 60 HP on the initial upgrade level. Upon upgrading the pet to the maximum level, players can gain up to 100 HP on the shield.

2) Poring

The Poring Pet is also a significant choice for aggressive players in Free Fire. The pet's "stitch and patch" skill help increase one helmet and armor durability every 3 seconds. It also prevents up to level one helmet and armor from being destroyed. Upon upgrading the pet, players can reduce the skill duration to 1 second.

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor is one of the most suitable pets for players with an aggressive game style. His skill is called Smooth Gloo. Upon equipping the pet, players can get an extra gloo wall grenade when the player is out of gloo wall grenades.

The skill has an initial duration of 120 seconds. At its maximum upgrade level, players can get an extra gloo wall grenade with less than two gloo wall grenades.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

