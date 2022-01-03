5 most useful Free Fire pets for ranked matches in 2022

Free Fire is a renowned title in the BR category with amazing graphics. Pets and characters are fan-favorite dynamics of the game. They come with special skills that are very helpful in pushing tier rank and maintaining stats. Many pets have abilities that are suitable for ranked matches.

However, it can be difficult for players to choose a pet which will come in handy for the ranked mode. This article discusses five such pets with their unique skills for ranked matches in Free Fire.

Free Fire pets for ranked matches

1) Robo

Robo pet in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Robo Pet is a great option for players looking to play ranked matches. The pet's skill is called Wall Enforcement. Players can add a shield to their gloo wall with this skill, which provides an extra 60 HP to the gloo wall. Upon upgrading your pet to level three, players get an extra 100 HP.

It is priced at 699 diamonds.

2) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor pet in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Mr. Waggor is another significant pet for ranked matches. The pet has an impressive skill called Smooth Gloo. The skill helps players produce an extra one gloo wall grenade when the player has zero gloo wall grenade remaining. At its initial level, the skill has a cooldown period of 120 seconds.

Mr. Waggor is available in Free Fire for 699 diamonds.

3) Rockie

Rockie pet in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Rockie is one of the most adaptable pets in Free Fire. It can be used with any Free Fire character. The pet offers the 'Stay Chill' skill, which allows the user to reduce the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 6%. Upon upgrading the pet to the maximum level, players can reduce the cooldown period to 15%.

Players can get the pet for 699 diamonds.

4) Detective Panda

Detective Panda pet in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Detective Panda is one of the most used pets in Free Fire. His 'Panda's Blessing' skill helps players restore 4 HPs upon each kill. Players can increase the amount of HP restored by upgrading the pet.

The pet can be equipped from the store for 699 diamonds.

5) Agent Hop

Agent Hop pet in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Agent Hop is preferred for players with passive game styles in ranked matches. The pet's skill is called the Bouncing Bonus. It allows players to gain 30 EP when the safe zone shrinks. It comes in very handy if the player is fighting opponents outside the play zone area.

The pet is priced at 699 diamonds.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

