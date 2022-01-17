5 underrated character abilities in Free Fire (January 2022)

Free Fire offers more than 30 different in-game characters with unique skills. These skills are very handy for players to enhance their gameplay and players can equip these characters with the help of diamonds and gold coins.

DJ Alok and Chrono are some of the most famous characters in the title. However, many other useful characters get overshadowed by these characters. This article discusses the five underrated character abilities in Garena Free Fire.

5 characters and their abilities that are often overlooked in Free Fire

1) Xayne

Xayne character (Image via Garena)

Skill: Xtreme Encounter

Effect: Xayne has an impressive active ability which helps players temporarily restore 80 HP. Along with it, players also get 40% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. At its initial level, the skill has a duration of 10 seconds with a cooldown period of 150 seconds.

2) Otho

Skill: Memory Mist

Effect: Otho also has an underrated skill in Free Fire. Upon eliminating an enemy, the position of other enemy players is revealed within the 25m range and this information is shared with fellow teammates. The character is priced at 499 diamonds in the store.

3) Nairi

Skill: Ice Iron

Effect: Nairi's skill is one of the most helpful skills for rank pushing players. Upon activating the skill, the gloo walls deployed recover 20% of current durability for every 1 second. Along with this, when a player uses ARs, there is a 20% increase in damage on Gloo Walls. Players can get the character for 499 diamonds.

4) D-Bee

D-Bee character (Image via Garena)

Skill: Bullet Beats

Effect: D-Bee is another underrated character in the title. His skill helps players to improve their movement speed by 5% and accuracy increases by 20% when firing while the player is moving. Upon upgrading the character to the maximum level, players can improve their accuracy by up to 45% and movement speed by 15%.

5) Hayato

Skill: Bushido

Effect: Hayato's Bushido skill is a passive skill in the game. Players can increase the armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. With the awakening skill, players can reduce the frontal damage by 1% for every 10% of max HP loss. The character is available for 399 diamonds or 6000 gold coins.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan