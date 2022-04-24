Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for one-tap headshots with snipers in OB33 version

Free Fire is one of the most successful titles in the online battle royale genre. The game has over a billion downloads to its name on leading app stores. Players can get an exhilarating experience mixed with the BR concept, which includes surviving until the end zone and taking the Booyah title.

The game has also introduced lots of customizations for players. The ability to change sensitivity settings is a convenient feature for players. With this feature, players can easily make the necessary changes to their sensitivities for different scopes and general movements.

Sniper rifles are one of the deadliest weapons in the title and can eliminate an opponent in a single headshot.

This article discusses the best sensitivity settings that players can use for one-tap headshots with snipers in Free Fire.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for one-tap headshots with sniper rifles

Free Fire offers its users the option to customize their sensitivity settings to improve the character's movement speed and for different scopes. It enables players to improve their aim by shifting to new sensitivity settings that are more suitable for their muscle memory and device.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for players looking to improve their one-tap headshot capabilities with sniper rifles:

General: 85

85 Red Dot: 80

80 2x Scope: 65 -70

65 -70 4x Scope: 70 – 75

70 – 75 AWM Scope: 50 – 55

50 – 55 Free Look: 45

Players can use or apply the discussed settings in their accounts. However, players are always advised to visit the training grounds to develop better muscle memory for new controls or sensitivities.

With new updates, the training ground has been enhanced. Players who love to use sniper rifles can also train their aim in the training arena.

Gamers who are new to the game can follow this step-by-step guide discussed below on how to change sensitivity settings:

Open the Free Fire title on your smartphone Go to the settings menu in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap on the sensitivity setting menu to access different sensitivities Apply the new sensitivity settings to get more one-tap headshots.

Tips to improve sniping in Free Fire

1) Crosshair placement

The best tip to improve the use of sniper rifles in the title is to have a sturdy crosshair placement. Players with a firm grip over the device will have a better crosshair placement on the enemy player.

Players are reconded to find the best holding position for their specific device. This will help players quickly shift their crosshairs onto their opponent's head and connect the shot.

2) Control layout

The second tip that players can follow to improve their one-tap headshots for snipers in the game is a good control layout. Players are recommended not to change their HUD controls frequently. It ruins the player's muscle memory and affects their aim and accuracy.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar