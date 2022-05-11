Best Free Fire settings to get smooth gameplay and high FPS on low-end devices (May 2022)

Free Fire is one of the most downloaded titles in the battle royale genre. The game supports a wide range of devices with low-end and flagship specifications. Its compatibility to run smoothly even on low-end devices has made it more popular than its competitor titles.

Many prefer to play the game in high graphics settings. It results in laggy gameplay and ruins the overall gaming experience. This article discusses the best settings for Free Fire, which offers smooth gameplay and high FPS on low-end devices.

Free Fire settings for smooth gameplay and high FPS on low-end devices

Free Fire has introduced various in-game settings for players to help them customize their gameplay. These settings help players to increase their graphics quality as well as offer an FPS-rich gaming experience.

Here is a step-by-step guide to getting the best smooth gameplay and better FPS on low-end devices:

Open the Free Fire title on your smartphone. Click on the Settings menu in the upper right corner of the screen. In the settings tab on the Display option.

In the display settings, players can change various in-game settings to get a better frame rate and graphics quality. The recommended settings for players to apply in the display menu are as follows :

Graphics - Smooth

- Smooth High FPS - Normal

With these display settings, players will get the most optimized gaming experience. These settings offer the best graphics and stable FPS performance for low-end devices.

Another tip that players can follow for much smoother gameplay is to clear the RAM and cache on their smartphone. It will offer more memory to the game and reduce any lag issues.

Along with this, a good data connection is also recommended to eliminate any lag caused by bad networks. Players can follow both these tips for an amazing survival experience with their friends and teammates.

Advantages of high FPS and smooth gameplay

1) Better stats and tier rankings

The best advantage that high FPS and smooth gameplay offers is having awesome in-game stats and tier ranking on the leaderboards. Players can defeat more enemy players, which will improve their K/D ratio and other stats like damage and headshot accuracy with better FPS. With smooth gameplay, players can climb up to higher ranks on the tier leaderboard.

2) Improved aim and recoil control

The second advantage that players get from better FPS and smooth gameplay is better aim and accuracy. With stable FPS, players will be able to better trace the enemy's movement and knock him down with much more ease. Players with high FPS also have better recoil control over different weapons.

