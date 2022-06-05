5 best Free Fire MAX gun skins with kill effects in June 2022

Free Fire MAX is a premium battle royale title with next-generation graphics. Players can get top-notch survival experience with dynamics like tier ranks, weapons, vehicles, and many other items. The developers regularly release skins for many of these in-game items to enhance the gameplay of players.

Players immensely love the upgradable weapon skins as they come with special perks. Players get customized kill feeds, advanced forms, and kill effects. With the kill effect, special animations are shown upon an opponent's elimination with the weapon skin. This article discusses Free Fire MAX's five best gun skins with kill effects.

Free Fire MAX gun skins with kill effects

5) Destiny Guardian XM8

The Destiny Guardian XM8 is one of the most attractive skins on the list. It has a bright blue glow with lightning bolts flashing all over the skin. These lightning bolts make the skin look cooler in the hands of the player.

The gun skin has an impressive kill effect in which the animation of the opponent getting struck with lightning bolts is visible. The added attributes to the skin are improved damage per hit and rate of fire.

Story continues below ad

4) UMP Booyah Day

UMP Booyah Day is one of the best gun skins for the UMP weapon. The skin was made available at the Faded Wheel event in 2021. The orange outlook of the skin with orange flame makes it very eye-catching.

The kill effect for the skins includes a glowing skull coming from an enemy player's death crate. Upon equipping the skin, players get increased damage and the rate of fire.

3) SCAR Megalodon Alpha

Story continues below ad

The Megalodon Alpha SCAR skin is one of Free Fire MAX's oldest and fan-favorite skins. The flaming red color of the skin with a shark-like structure makes the look of the gun skin more aesthetic.

The killing effect for the SCAR Megalodon Alpha consists of an animated shark jumping into the air to catch its prey. Players get an improved rate of fire and damage with the skin. However, players have to suffice with a slow reload speed for the gun.

2) Blue Flame Draco AK

Story continues below ad

The Blue Flame Draco AK is one of the first weapon skins with kill effects in Free Fire MAX. The skin has a dragon-like structure with two wings and blueish animation covering the skin.

The kill effect for the skin has the animation of the opponent bursting into thin air with blueish tint animation. Upon equipping the skin, players can deal extra damage to gloo walls. The damage per hit and rate of fire also gets boosted, with movement speed declining slightly.

1) Predator Cobra MP40

Story continues below ad

The Predator Cobra MP40 has one of the coolest kill effects among all the skins in the title. Upon defeating an opponent, a red-colored cobra comes out of the death crate. The skin has a red theme and imitates the look of a cobra snake.

In the attributes section, players get enhanced damage per hit and rate of fire, which is very handy for close-range battles. The only con of the skin is the reload speed of the gun getting increased.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far