5 rarest gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX as of June 2022

Free Fire MAX has emerged as one of the most played games in the battle royale category. The eye-catching dynamic and regular updates have made the title a huge success.

Players can use different in-game mechanisms and other items to get the ultimate survival royale experience.

Gloo walls have become a vital element of their gameplay. These items can be used to create instant cover from an enemy's attack.

The developers have added various skins for gloo walls to make the gaming experience even more enjoyable. However, some skins are only available for a limited time in elite passes and events, making them rare.

Five most difficult to obtain gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX

5) Gold Vault

The Gold Vault gloo wall skin is one of the most realistic-looking skins. The vault-like structure of this item with large bolts and a lock in the center makes it an efficient choice.

It is also massive and can prevent enemy attacks from a wide range. The Gold Vault gloo wall skin was present in Garena's second collaboration with the Money Heist web series in December 2021.

It is a special edition item and hence is not present in the collections of many gamers.

4) Spiky Spine

The Spiky Spine gloo wall skin is one of the coolest designs in Free Fire MAX. It imitates the spine structure with spikes coming out of it, making this item look both scary and awesome at the same time.

The pinkish glow of the skin makes it even more significant. It was available in the Diwali Pass that came with earlier updates. Many players missed the chance to acquire this item in the Diwali Pass event, making it a rare gloo wall skin.

3) Hayato - The Guardian

The Hayato gloo wall skin is widely known for its bright blue color outlook. It has eye-catching colors that stand out during matches. Garena released the item during the Midnight Samurai event, where users were able to unlock the skin.

The Samurai standing in the center of the gloo wall with a sword is one of the most exciting features of this skin. Gamers are eagerly waiting for it to come back.

2) Death Guardian

The Death Guardian gloo wall skin is also a rare sight in-game. It is known for its gold and silver theme, making it elite. Along with the gold-silver theme, the fiery glowing eyes in the skin's middle make it fabulous.

The item was made available in a top-up event in 2020. Players could acquire it by doing a top-up of 500 diamonds. The developers might release the Death Guardian gloo wall skin in the upcoming updates, so readers must keep their eyes and ears open.

1) Gloo Ramp

Gloo Ramp is arguably one of the funkiest gloo wall skins in the Free Fire MAX gaming community. It is widely loved by players for its top-class design and use in the title.

The item is based on the Halloween theme and was available in the Lucky Royale event of Free Fire MAX. The most exciting feature of this gloo wall is that gamers can use it as a ramp to climb to advantageous positions and eliminate enemy players. It is also the smallest gloo wall skin in terms of size.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

