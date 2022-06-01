Best Free Fire gun combos for rush gameplay after the OB34 update

Free Fire is one of the most prominent names in the battle royale genre, and the title has gained huge popularity across the globe. Gamers can take on rivals with the help of different weapons, utilities, and other in-game elements like pets and characters.

Players can carry two main weapons in the game to defeat their opponents. These primary weapons can include assault rifles, shotguns, SMGs, and much more. With a good weapon combination, players can wreak havoc on the battlefield. This article discusses the five best gun combos for rush gameplay in Free Fire.

What are some good Free Fire weapon combinations for rush gameplay after the OB34 update?

5) MP5 and Woodpecker

The MP5 and Woodpecker is a great weapon combo for players who are looking to secure a high amount of kills and improve their K/D ratio. The MP5 is an SMG and offers capabilities like a better fire rate and faster reload speed.

Players can use the MP5 to take down enemy players in close quarters. The Woodpecker is one of the best DMRs in the game and offers a great advantage in mid-range and long-range battles. The weapon has significant armor penetration and can be used to steal kills from a distance by shooting at players who have been knocked down.

4) M249 and MP40

The M249 and MP40 is another spectacular gun combo for players with a rush playstyle. Players can use the M249 with its high ammo capacity to take on more than one enemy in a single drag. The rifle also offers other attributes like decent damage per hit and range. The MP40 is one of the best SMGs available for players in Free Fire. The weapon has the best-in-class fire rate and offers amazing versatility.

3) M60 and M1014

The M60 and M1014 is an effective weapon combination for aggressive gameplay. The assault rifle and shotgun combo can help players secure more kills in both close and mid-range battles.

The M1014 can knock down an enemy in one or two shots. Players can use the weapon combo in the ranked and unranked mode for an exhilarating gaming experience.

2) UMP and MP40

The UMP and MP40 is a powerful weapon combo suitable for players with a rush game style. Both guns come under the SMG category and offer excellent fire rates.

The UMP offers great stability and range for mid-range gunfights and can help players win most 1v1 close combat with ease. The MP40 has a top-class rate of fire and movement speed, which helps players move swiftly and kill more opponents.

1) Groza and M1887

The Groza and M1887 is one of the deadliest weapon combos in Free Fire, and players wielding the gun combo can eliminate the enemy squad in a few seconds.

The Groza is one of the most lethal assault rifles, with a high damage per hit and an impressive rate of fire. The weapon also offers a great range that is useful during mid-range and long-range battles. The M1887 is considered the best shotgun in the game. The weapon can take down an enemy in a single shot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far