Top 5 tips to improve aggressive gameplay in Free Fire

Being an aggressive player in Free Fire has its perks. From pinning an enemy down to dominating the map and having free reign over rotations, the possibilities are endless.

While practice will indeed play a huge role in improving aggressive gameplay and helping players further hone their skill, there are a few tips that they can follow to quicken the pace of perfecting the playstyle.

Tips for players to improve aggressive gameplay in Free Fire

5) Start the engagement from afar

The best way to play aggressively in Free Fire for kills is to start the engagement from afar. Players should use snipers and engage enemies before rushing in to deliver the final blow.

This method will not only pin opponents down but will also make them waste medkits and any stored EP, as well as damage their armor, which will make them less efficient in combat.

4) Try to get as many headshots as possible

Whether engaging from afar or up close, landing headshots is a great way to improve aggressive gameplay in Free Fire. This not only deals more damage but also gives the player an advantage in combat.

Additionally, landing headshots will ensure that opponents go down faster and without being able to fight back. This will also ensure that the least possible amount of ammunition has been used by the player.

3) Don't rush in without a plan

Playing aggressively in Free Fire doesn't mean rushing into the enemy without a plan. Even the most chaotic rushes by aggressive professional players have a well-thought-out plan.

In addition to having a plan, players should also think if the rush is worth the effort. If the opponent is well dug in, simply avoiding the engagement will be the best outcome.

2) Quick thinking

While rushing in without a plan is bad, not rushing in time is even worse. The enemy may get the chance to get into a better position or may even rotate and run away.

If players are sure of winning the engagement, they should take a limited amount of time to think and rush in to secure the kill. Applying constant pressure on the target is a sheer way to take them out.

1) Use overwhelming force

While being economical in an engagement is a smart choice, at times, using overwhelming firepower and force is the only way to win an engagement. Once locked in combat, players should use every weapon at their disposal to eliminate the opponent.

Players should only resort to this if they are in the final zones of the match or are stuck in a "do or die" situation. During the early game, players should try to converse as much ammunition as possible.

