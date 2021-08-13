5 best active character abilities in Free Fire for rush gameplay

Due to the increased in-game competition, it is quite difficult to claim victory in Free Fire while defending. Users have to adopt an aggressive play style to attain booyah in Free Fire most of the time.

There are specific Free Fire characters that suit rush gameplay, while some are efficient while defending. The result of the match is highly dependent upon the skill-set, weapon choice, and character.

Gamers can enhance their skills by practicing while their in-game weapon most of the time depends on their luck. However, the choice of Free Fire character is purely a part of their decision-making.

Free Fire characters: What are the best active abilities for rush gameplay

5) Wukong (Camouflage)

Wukong - Camouflage (Image via Free Fire)

Players get an opportunity to turn into a bush with Wukong's Camouflage. They can remain in the bush state for 10 seconds at the base level and revert to Wukong after firing at opponents.

However, to adequately use the ability to one's benefit, gamers should activate the ability while rushing. Players can fire at enemies whenever the latter is at a disadvantage.

Although Wukong is an excellent character, it has a humongous cooldown of 300 seconds. Users can improve the CD to 200 seconds at Camouflage's maximum level.

4) Xayne (Xtreme Encounter)

Xayne - Xtreme Encounter (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne is among one of the most efficient characters since her Free Fire debut. Her ability Xtreme Encounter is pretty beneficial while rushing due to increased defense capabilities.

Players receive a temporary 80 HP (degradable over time) with an increase in their damage infliction. Players can inflict an enhanced damage to the Gloo Walls and shields by 40% at the base level.

Xtreme Encounter lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown of 150 seconds at the initial level.

3) Alok (Drop the Beat)

Alok - Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can activate Drop the Beat to create an aura with a 5m range. The aura of Alok aids in the increase of allies' movement speed by 10%. Teammates can avail of the agility buff by being present within Alok's 5m aura.

At level one, Drop the Beat also grants an HP restoration for the players. They can restore as much as five HP every second for five seconds. Whenever players rush on their opponents, the HP recovery is pretty crucial in Free Fire.

2) Skyler (Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler - Riptide Rhythm (Image via Free Fire)

Riptide Rhythm launches a sonic wave that can destroy as many as five Gloo Walls within 50m. Riptide Rhythm also assists in HP recovery, starting from four points whenever players deploy the Gloo Walls.

Riptide Rhythm has a CD of 60 seconds at the first level, which gamers can lower to 40 at max. Since Skyler is one of the most balanced characters, he plays a crucial role while the team rushes opponents.

1) K (Master of All)

K - Master of All (Image via Free Fire)

Captain Booyah's Master of All is one of the best Free Fire abilities for either team support, rush, or defense. It has two modes which players can switch between (Jiu-jitsu mode and Psychology mode). The former enables an increase in Allies' EP to HP conversion rate by 500%, while the latter assists in two EP gain every two seconds till players reach 100 EP.

In addition to both modes, gamers get an increase in their maximum EP by 50. Master of All has other advantages in that it is not bounded by time and has a short mode-switch CD of three seconds.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

