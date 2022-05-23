×
Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Vincenzo: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in May 2022?

Comparing the stats of Ajjubhai and Vincenzo (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aniket Thakkar
Modified May 23, 2022 01:30 PM IST
Feature

Ajjubhai (aka Total Gaming) and Vincenzo are two well-known personalities, easily recognized by Free Fire fans across the globe. They play on the Indian and Middle East servers, respectively, and they have amassed a sizable audience as a result of their skilled gameplay.

Ajjubhai has 32.4 million subscribers and over 5.76 billion views to his name on YouTube. Vincenzo, on the other hand, has 6.86 million subscribers and more than 469.55 million views on his YouTube channel.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country must not play the game on their devices.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming&#039;s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)
Ajjubhai has made 1033 appearances in the lifetime solo games and has 93 wins, leading to a win rate of 9.00%. He has secured 2616 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

The content creator has also bettered foes in 358 out of 1837 matches in the duo mode, possessing a win rate of 19.48%. He has 7313 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Total Gaming has played 12899 squad matches and has secured 3070 victories, converting to a win rate of 23.80%. The player has 49972 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming&#039;s ranked stats (Image via Garena)
Ajjubhai is yet to play any ranked games in the ongoing Battle Royale season of Garena Free Fire.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo&rsquo;s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)
Vincenzo has played 1208 solo games in the battle royale title and has 110 victories, retaining a win rate of 9.10%. He has secured 3071 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.80.

He has played 1758 duo matches and has 307 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 17.46%. With 5211 frags, Vincenzo has a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has remained unbeaten in 3924 out of 23826 squad matches as well, translating to a win rate of 16.46%. He has 89172 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.48.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo&rsquo;s ranked stats (Image via Garena)
Vincenzo has played 22 squad matches in the current season and has three victories, corresponding to a win rate of 13.63%. With a K/D ratio of 3.58, he has 68 kills.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo matches.

Comparison

AjjubhaiVincenzo
Type of matchesSoloDuoSquadSoloDuoSquad
Number of matches10331837128991208175823826
Wins9335830701103073924
Win rate9.00%19.48%23.80%9.10%17.46%16.46%
Kills26167313499723071521189172
K/D ratio2.784.945.082.803.594.48

While comparing the stats of players within the game, the K/D ratio and win rate are the most important. When looking at Ajjubhai and Vincenzo’s lifetime stats, the former has better stats in both duo and squad modes, but Vincenzo has maintained a better K/D ratio and win rate in solo matches.

We cannot compare their ranked stats since Ajjubhai hasn’t played any games, and Vincenzo has made only a few appearances.

Note: The stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
