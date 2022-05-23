Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Vincenzo: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in May 2022?

Ajjubhai (aka Total Gaming) and Vincenzo are two well-known personalities, easily recognized by Free Fire fans across the globe. They play on the Indian and Middle East servers, respectively, and they have amassed a sizable audience as a result of their skilled gameplay.

Ajjubhai has 32.4 million subscribers and over 5.76 billion views to his name on YouTube. Vincenzo, on the other hand, has 6.86 million subscribers and more than 469.55 million views on his YouTube channel.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country must not play the game on their devices.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has made 1033 appearances in the lifetime solo games and has 93 wins, leading to a win rate of 9.00%. He has secured 2616 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

The content creator has also bettered foes in 358 out of 1837 matches in the duo mode, possessing a win rate of 19.48%. He has 7313 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Total Gaming has played 12899 squad matches and has secured 3070 victories, converting to a win rate of 23.80%. The player has 49972 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai is yet to play any ranked games in the ongoing Battle Royale season of Garena Free Fire.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has played 1208 solo games in the battle royale title and has 110 victories, retaining a win rate of 9.10%. He has secured 3071 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.80.

He has played 1758 duo matches and has 307 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 17.46%. With 5211 frags, Vincenzo has a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has remained unbeaten in 3924 out of 23826 squad matches as well, translating to a win rate of 16.46%. He has 89172 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.48.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has played 22 squad matches in the current season and has three victories, corresponding to a win rate of 13.63%. With a K/D ratio of 3.58, he has 68 kills.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo matches.

Comparison

Ajjubhai Vincenzo Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1837 12899 1208 1758 23826 Wins 93 358 3070 110 307 3924 Win rate 9.00% 19.48% 23.80% 9.10% 17.46% 16.46% Kills 2616 7313 49972 3071 5211 89172 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 2.80 3.59 4.48

While comparing the stats of players within the game, the K/D ratio and win rate are the most important. When looking at Ajjubhai and Vincenzo’s lifetime stats, the former has better stats in both duo and squad modes, but Vincenzo has maintained a better K/D ratio and win rate in solo matches.

We cannot compare their ranked stats since Ajjubhai hasn’t played any games, and Vincenzo has made only a few appearances.

Note: The stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

