TSG Legend's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Bhavesh “TSG Legend” Lakhwani is among some of the most iconic professional Free Fire players from India. The player represents TSG Army and won several tournaments in late 2021, including a first-place finish in the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series Season 2.

Legend is one of the very few gamers who have simultaneously achieved success in the sphere of esports and content creation. The star runs a YouTube channel with 1.21 million subscribers, where he uploads tournament highlights and other content.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, users from the country are advised to avoid playing the title. The images and stats used in the article are from the MAX version.

What is TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID?

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID is 212425313. He has pushed to Diamond 4 in the BR-Ranked mode while achieving Platinum 1 in the CS-Ranked mode. The player holds the following numbers in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

TSG Legend's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

He has participated in 1748 solo games and has secured 129 wins, resulting in a win rate of 7.37%. The YouTuber has attained 3577 kills, converting to a K/D ratio of 2.21.

TSG Legends has featured in 1618 duo matches and secured 216 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 13.34. He has 3760 kills in the mode, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.68.

Additionally, TSG Legends has won 2609 out of 17098 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 15.25%. With 46142 frags, he has secured a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Ranked stats

TSG Legend's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has contested a single solo match this ranked season and is yet to secure a single kill or win.

He is yet to play any ranked duo games this season.

TSG Legend has played 48 squad games and has bettered the opposition on a total of nine occasions, registering a win rate of 18.75%. He has chalked up 172 eliminations, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 4.41.

Note: TSG Legend’s stats were recorded on 23 May 2022 and are subject to change as he participates in more matches.

YouTube income

TSG Legend's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Bhavesh Lakhwani's monthly income through the TSG Legend YouTube channel to be within the range of $401 and $6.4K. His yearly income is estimated to lie between $4.8K and $77K.

YouTube channel

TSG Legend began posting videos on his YouTube channel in November 2019. The seasoned content creator has uploaded over 300 videos that have a total of 102 million views.

The YouTuber has gained a total of 1.604 million views and ten thousand subscribers in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish