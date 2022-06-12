Top 3 Android apps to get Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in India

Free Fire MAX has become one of the top titles on leading app stores. The game offers lots of attractive items like colorful attire, upgradable weapon skins, pets, characters, and much more, which makes the overall gaming experience even more amazing. Developers often release events where players can get many of these items for free.

To acquire many of the premium items, players are required to spend diamonds. Diamonds are a special in-game currency that can be bought with real money to unlock different items in the title.

However, it is not possible for everyone to spend real cash to purchase diamonds and players seek methods that can get them free diamonds. This article discusses the three best Android apps which can help players to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

Android apps to get Free Fire MAX diamonds for free

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the best options available for players in India to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. The application, developed by Google itself, is completely legitimate and has a very easy-to-learn interface with basic settings.

Players can head to the Google Play Store to download the application for free. Upon successfully downloading the app, they should connect it to their primary Google account, which they can then use to make payments for other app purchases.

The Google Survey team will then start sending them short and quick surveys on random days. Upon completing these surveys, users can get up to INR 30 per survey. The money gets accumulated in the connected Google Play account and players can redeem the cash to purchase diamonds from the in-game store.

2) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is another interesting app that offers the option to earn real money. Users can download the application from the Google Play Store and create an account on the platform.

The app is based on the GPT (Get Paid To) concept where users are paid to complete some of the in-app surveys and tasks. These surveys are simple and are only sent for research. Upon completing these surveys, points will be added to their accounts.

Players can collect these points to redeem various gift cards and other payment options available. Gamers can redeem the gift cards on the Play Store and get the money in their Google Play balance. After that, players can use the money to purchase the desired amount of diamonds from the store.

Diamonds can be used to unlock many in-game items like Elite Passes, legendary outfits for gloo walls, pets, characters, and much more.

3) Booyah

The last application where players can earn money and get their favorite in-game items with diamonds for free in Free Fire MAX is Booyah. The app is designed and developed by Garena and is legitmate. Players can download the application from their respective app store and bind their FF MAX account with the application.

Garena hosts lots of amazing events and other tournaments on the platform where users can get amazing rewards in their FF MAX account. The app does not offer free diamonds, but the rewards that can be received from the app are worth more than items redeemable with diamonds.

Note: This list solely reflects the writer's opinion, and gamers should check out the terms of service and privacy policy before using them.

