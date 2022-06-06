5 best Free Fire MAX characters for rush gameplay and rank push in June 2022

Free Fire MAX is one of the top titles in the battle royale category in leading app stores. The HD quality graphics and the ability to run smoothly on low-end devices have helped it become a successful BR game.

Gamers can experience next-gen dynamics and elements not available in other gaming titles.

The developers have added more than 30 different characters with unique abilities. These special skills are helpful to players looking to push their tier ranks or shift to aggressive gameplay.

Free Fire MAX characters for rush gameplay and rank push

5) Dasha

Dasha's character is one of the newest additions to the Free Fire MAX title. The character has a passive skill called Partying On and offers multiple abilities to users. The skill helps them reduce the maximum recoil rate and recoil buildup by up to 6% on the initial upgrade level.

With this, players can win more battles in mid-range and long-range and improve their close-range ADS gunfights. Other abilities include reducing fall damage by up to 30% and time taken to recover from the fall by 60%.

4) Xayne

Xayne is one of the coolest and most preferred characters by aggressive players. Her Xtreme Encounter skill plays a crucial role in gunfights in 1v3 and 1v4 situations.

With the help of this skill, players can get up to 80 HP temporarily. Aside from this, the character also deals an additional 40% damage to the gloo walls.

The extra HP received can help users eliminate more opponents from the match and quickly get to higher tier rankings. They can purchase the character for 499 diamonds from the in-game store.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri was introduced in the recent updates of Free Fire MAX. The character has an impressive skill called Healing Heartbeat, similar to DJ Alok's skill. Players can use the ability to in rank push to protect their teammates from enemy attacks.

This skill helps users create a healing zone of 3.5m in diameter. They can go inside the zone and restore 3HP per second.

Gamers can upgrade the character to higher levels to improve the healing restoration and reduce the cooldown period.

2) Chrono

Chrono is also a suitable option for players looking to get a character to do rank push and rush gameplay. Chrono's character is based on famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, whose skill is called Time Turner and is an active ability.

With this ability, gamers can create an impenetrable force field. The force field is capable of blocking up to 600 damage from opponents. Apart from this, the movement speed is also improved by 15%, which enhances the gunfights of players on the battlefield.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is the fan-favorite character in Free Fire MAX for rank push and rush gameplay. His Drop the Beatskill is suitable for players with aggressive gameplay and adapts to passive gameplay in various rank push situations.

The skill allows users to create a 5m healing aura where they can restore their health by 5HP per second. At its initial upgrade level, the skill lasts for 5 seconds.

Along with healing, ally movement speed is boosted by up to 10% on the initial upgrade level.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

