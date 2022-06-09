How to increase headshot percentage and K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX offers a very dynamic gameplay experience with unique modes and maps. Players have the option to customize a lot of their in-game settings according to their preferences.

Gamers are always looking to improve their stats (like the K/D ratio) to impress their teammates and friends. Headshot accuracy is one such statistic that indicates how good a player is. This article discusses the best tips that players can follow to increase their headshot percentage and K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX.

Tips to improve headshot percentage and K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

1) Weapon choice

The best tip that players can use to improve their headshot percentage and K/D ratio is to have a sound knowledge of the various weapons in Free Fire MAX. These weapons include assault rifles, shotguns, SMGs, and more. Each weapon has a set of attributes like rate of fire and damage per hit. The guns are also suited for different situations, depending on their stats.

Players can use different weapon combinations to get more kills and land accurate headshots that eliminate enemies quickly. The MP40 and M1887 are among the most widely used weapons to boost the K/D ratio and headshot percentage.

2) Character choice

Characters also play a crucial role in helping players improve their K/D ratio and headshot percentage. Free Fire MAX offers more than 30 different characters with unique skills and abilities. Players can use these abilities to their advantage to get more kills, which will help them improve their K/D ratio and other stats.

Some of these characters are able to deal extra damage under certain conditions, and this can help players increase their headshot percentage in Free Fire MAX. DJ Alok and Chrono are two of the best options for players looking to improve their K/D ratio.

3) Practice in the training grounds

Training plays a vital role in improving a player's gameplay in Free Fire MAX. The developers have added lots of shooting arenas on the training grounds for players to improve their aim and headshot accuracy.

Players can perform different drills that will help them develop better muscle memory and enhance their reaction time. These training drills can be used to improve mechanical skill, and this can later be applied in ranked matches to secure more kills.

4) Use optimal HUD Controls

HUD Controls are great for getting the most comfortable grip and quick reaction time. A good set of HUD controls will help players have an edge when it comes to accuracy. Players can change the HUD Controls by visiting the Settings menu and then clicking on the Control menu.

Here are the best HUD Controls that players can opt for to improve headshot accuracy:

5) Use the best sensitivity settings

The last tip that is of significant importance to players looking to improve their headshot percentage is to alter the sensitivity settings. With the help of these sensitivity settings, players can make the necessary changes to the sensitivity of the general camera angle and various other scopes like 2x,4x, and 8x.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for players to achieve a better headshot percentage and improve their K/D ratio:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90 – 95

4x Scope: 85 – 90

Sniper Scope: 65 – 70

Free Look: 75 – 80

