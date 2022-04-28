5 best Free Fire gun combos to use in close-range combat for more kills

Guns are everything in Garena Free Fire for obvious reasons; it is, at the end of the day, a shooting game. Thus, players need firearms to survive while contesting with enemies. The distance between you and your enemies can vary, meaning gunfights can involve close-range, mid-range, and long-range combat. Fortunately, the variety of weapons in the game allows the player to pick the perfect combination according to their needs.

Users can choose snipers or marksman rifles as their primary weapon if they think they might end up having to engage their enemies from a distance. At the same time, their secondary weapon can be an AR or LMG to help deal with mid-range obstructions. However, close-quarter combat is trickier as players are required to adopt an aggressive strategy.

In close combat, the attacking playstyle combined with a shotgun or SMG becomes vital for survival, while the other guns in the combo must also complement the primary choice. The good thing is that this article is about to give you the best weapon combinations you can use in close-range gunfights.

Garena Free Fire: Best weapon combos to use to destroy nearby enemies

Players must note that the following combinations are ideal for an aggressive playstyle and are meant to be used in close-range fights. The general idea is to use a decent AR with a powerful shotgun or SMG. If the exact combo you want is unavailable, players can intermix the guns from the following combinations.

Here are the best weapon combos to use in close-range battles for more kills:

1) AUG + M1014

AUG is an excellent AR in Garena Free Fire that efficiently provides combat support in medium-range fights. Moreover, its decent rate of fire also makes it ideal for an aggressive playstyle.

On the other hand, the M1014 is a short-range weapon with high damage, perfect for eliminating nearby foes. However, since this is a shotgun, players need to get their one or two shots to connect to claim an easy kill.

2) Groza + MAG-7

Due to its impressive attributes, Groza is considered the best assault rifle in Free Fire. The high-damage gun is surprisingly accurate, especially at closer distances, allowing users to claim kills easily.

Alongside Groza, players can carry the semi-automatic MAG-7, which is arguably the most stable shotgun in the game; even beginners can master MAG-7 and obliterate enemies who made the mistake of coming close to them.

3) M4A1 + MP5

M4A1 is the most balanced AR that players can easily find on the ground in BR or acquire the same in CS mode. The balanced attributes make the M4A1 suitable for almost any combat situation.

Players can use M4A1 with MP5 in a close-range gunfight to deal heavy damage to enemies. MP5's overpowering performance allows users to dominate easily and, consequently, get more kills.

4) AN94 + UMP

AN94 is known for being an AR that offers remarkable movement speed, and thus, it becomes easy to handle the weapon during short-range combat. Its formidable damage rating is another benefit of using the AN94, allowing users to use aggressive gameplay strategies in either the BR or the CS mode.

After coupling AN94 with an SMG like UMP, players can vastly increase their chances of surviving a close-range encounter.

Apart from survival, if players can employ decent movement skills in front of their opponents, they can minimize the damage taken and enhance the number of kills they get. So if you're someone who likes moving around a lot and fast-paced combat, this combination is perfect for you.

5) AK + Thompson

AK is among the most popular weapons in Garena Free Fire, as it is one of the easiest ones to acquire in a match. The gun is one of the best at dealing heavy damage, and its recoil is controllable. This makes AK suitable for close-range combat.

If players can control AK's recoil, they can couple it with Thompson. The Thompson is among the best SMGs in Free Fire. It is stable in terms of recoil, and players can also use its movement speed and high fire rate to their advantage.

Since all guns in each weapon combination are effective at close-range, players can also switch between them from time to time. Moreover, Indian fans can use the same gun combos for close-range fights in Free Fire MAX as the original game is banned in the region.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh