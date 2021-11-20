5 best Garena Free Fire Assault Rifles with highest damage

The outcome of a match in Garena's Free Fire primarily depends upon a player's skill, weapon, and luck. Therefore, even a good skill set is not enough to claim a victory. Players need to equip themselves with at least one weapon of decent quality to snatch that win.

Assault Rifles are among the most preferred weapons in Free Fire because of their versatility over different ranges and damage efficiency. Therefore, players should have at least one good AR (Assault Rifle) in their gun combination.

Garena Free Fire: Ranking the five best Assault Rifles based on damage

5) AN94

AN94 (Image via Garena)

Damage - 60

The AN94 has a decent rate of fire and good movement speed, making it a great option for close-range and mid-range combat. However, if players are looking to deal higher damage, they must look for the other guns on this list.

4) AK

AK (Image via Garena)

Damage - 61

The AK definitely has the edge over the AN94 in terms of damage, range, and rate of fire. Hence, the former can be considered as an upgrade of the latter, ignoring the reduced accuracy. Low accuracy is the AK's major demerit, generally making players look for better AR options in Free Fire.

3) Groza

Groza (Image via Garena)

Damage - 61

When it comes to damage, Groza has an identical rating to that of the AK. However, the former is much more powerful because of its overall superior performance at different ranges with excellent accuracy and recoil.

Moreover, the Groza has a higher rate of fire than the AK, allowing players to deal more damage. But there are still better ARs for players to use.

2) ParaFAL

ParaFAL (Image via Garena)

Damage - 69

ParaFAL is the second-best Assault Rifle in Free Fire, boasting high mobility and decent movement speed. Able to deal considerable damage, it is a great option for short range battles. However, beginners should avoid using the ParaFAL at long ranges due to its reduced accuracy.

1) M14

M14 (Image via Garena)

Damage - 77

No other AR in Free Fire can match the damage rating of the M14. It has the best range and damage, but the lowest magazine capacity and firing rate. Therefore, players can use it as a Marksman Rifle to fend off enemies at a distance.

