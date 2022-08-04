Free Fire 5th Anniversary event date: All you need to know (MAX version)

Free Fire will turn five this August. Ensuring this occasion is even more memorable, the developers have already announced their partnership with global icon Justin Bieber, which has ramped up the excitement of the whole community.

Moreover, these celebrations will not be exclusive to the regular edition; gamers can also experience them on Free Fire MAX. Players will soon get the chance to immerse themselves in a month-long extravaganza featuring tons of new activities, events, contests, and cosmetics; the end of their weeks-long wait is just a matter of days away.

Date and other details for Free Fire 5th Anniversary event (MAX version)

As per the calendar posted on the official website, 5th Anniversary celebrations will start on 5 August, which will be the same for the MAX version. It will kick off with the launch of five specially-designed chapters — Battle, Style, Map, Heroes, and Memory — that reflect each year's memorable anniversary events.

An in-game performance will be held on 27 August (Image via Garena)

The festivities are set to culminate on 27 August 2022 with the in-game content drop involving Justin Bieber. The star will debut an exclusive track, "Beautiful Love (Free Fire)," as part of the game's first in-game performance.

On top of that, a unique in-game character based on Justin Bieber (J.Biebs) will be given to the players, along with the coveted Magic Cube. J.Biebs has already been incorporated into the game but is not yet accessible.

At the same time, gamers can also participate in various missions to accumulate tokens that can later be exchanged for icon outfits, gun skins, and more. These available rewards will surely fuel the players and keep them engaged in the game.

In addition to the events, Garena will release a new map called Nexterra. This will also become a significant draw for players, with its futuristic environment featuring game-changing elements such as an Anti-Gravity Zone and Magic Portals.

Along with the map, the developers will introduce the Free for All mode, as well as a special 5th Anniversary Droid Apocalypse mode to the battle royale titles. Furthermore, Garena has also fulfilled the players' wishes by announcing the relaunch of the hyped Top Criminal bundle, which many gamers have wanted for a long time.

All in all, this celebration is set to be the biggest event in Free Fire MAX and its regular version, with an exciting collaboration, new exclusive events, content, and giveaways every week till 27 August.

