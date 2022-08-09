Free Fire 5th Anniversary: New map, modes, events, and more

Free Fire will soon complete its five years in the gaming industry. The title has garnered millions of downloads from leading app stores with fantastic reviews and ratings. Gamers are served with a breathtaking battle royale experience with amazing maps and other dynamics like weapons, vehicles, characters, and events.

The latest 5th Anniversary celebration will feature plenty of new and exciting add-ons and events. Users can grab lots of free items from these events and make their profiles look much cooler.

Free Fire 5th Anniversary: Everything to know

Maps and modes

Free Fire's 5th Anniversary will feature many new maps and modes that will enhance the BR survival experience for players. Many incredible dynamics have been added to these maps and modes to make the overall gameplay more fun and intense.

Here is a list of maps and modes to look out for on the 5th Anniversary:

1) Droid Apocalypse mode

In this mode, 12 players will compete against each other. They can choose their desired droid and continue the match with it.

The ultimate goal for users is to convert as many humans before the timer runs to zero. After three rounds, those with the most points will be declared the winner and get amazing rewards.

2) Battle royale map Nexterra

The Nexterra map in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Nexterra map is one of the most exciting maps of the upcoming events. It features many futuristic elements and unique mechanics like Anti-Gravity Zones and magic portals. Gamers can use all these fantastic elements to offer them a tremendous BR experience.

3) Free for All mode

The El Pastelo map (Image via Garena)

Another interesting mode, Free for All Mode, has been added to the events list. It will be held on the latest El Pastelo map.

It will be a treat for players who love close combat as the playing area is small, and 16 participants will enter the mode. Players will get the option to choose their preferred weapons to eliminate their opponents.

Events

Garena has also announced many exciting events in the upcoming 5th Anniversary celebrations. Users can get their hands on lots of magnificent rewards like emotes, characters, and much more.

1) Special event: Reunite the World

The events started on 4 August as per the calendar (Image via Garena)

A fresh event called Reunite the World began in Free Fire on 4 August as a part of the 5th Anniversary. It is the main attraction of the celebration as it will feature various rewards for users.

The event will run for a whole month with different in-game rewards and other items up for sale in the store.

2) Justin Beiber collaboration

Justin Bieber has collaborated with the game (Image via Garena

World-famous singer Justin Bieber has collaborated with Garena, and the developers have announced a unique character for his collab. Free Fire will host its first ever in-game performance on 27 August, where Bieber will debut his track, Beautiful Love (Free Fire).

Gamers will be able to equip the character for free in this event.

Note: The game is banned in India, and users from the country must not play it on their devices. They can play FF MAX as it was not included on the list of banned applications.

