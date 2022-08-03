Free Fire 5th anniversary: Collaboration content, Nexterra map, and more

Free Fire's 5th anniversary is drawing closer, and players are eager to find out what the game’s developers have in store for them to celebrate the occasion. In the same spirit as all other prior anniversaries, there will be numerous free rewards up for grabs via different events.

Garena has recently begun sharing specifics about the 5th-anniversary celebrations and various collaboration content. They have also revealed info about a new map, the Nexterra map, that will be making its way to the battle royale title very soon.

In the section below are all the specifics about Free Fire's 5th anniversary.

Justin Bieber collaboration, Nexterra map, and other details about Free Fire's 5th anniversary

A recent post by the developers on social media provided the community with an idea about the highlights of the Free Fire 5th anniversary. Here are the different things mentioned by them:

Special event: Reunite the World

The events will start on 4 August as per the calendar (Image via Garena)

This particular event will be the main highlight of the Free Fire 5th anniversary, and it will be the method through which users will be able to get different rewards. According to the calendar, it commences on 4 August and will run for over a month.

Gamers should stay tuned to find out specific details about the event.

Droid Apocalypse mode

Droid Apocalypse will be the exclusive 5th anniversary game mode, featuring 12 players competing in a match. Users will have to select their own type of droid and convert as many humans as possible before time runs out.

Points will be rewarded based on performance, and the individual with the most points after three rounds will be declared the winner.

Free for All mode

El Pastelo map (Image via Garena)

This particular mode will be played on the latest El Pastelo map and will feature intense close combat action. A total of 16 participants will engage in a match, and they will be allowed to select their preferred weapons.

Players will get points after eliminating others, and the match will conclude after players gather a predetermined number of points within the game.

New Battle Royale map Nexterra

Nexterra was revealed a few weeks back (Image via Garena)

Nexterra was initially announced in the Kelly Show S03 E03, and fans have been hyping it up ever since the reveal. It will be a futuristic amp, and this is why most users are looking forward to its arrival in Free Fire.

The map will have new assets and unique mechanics like Anti-Gravity Zones. There will also be features like Magic Portals, and it will be interesting to see how users react to the Nexterra map.

Exclusive collaboration content

Justin Bieber has collaborated with the game (Image via Garena)

As per the official website of Garena Free Fire, the game will be hosting its first ever in-game performance on 27 August, the peak day of the 5th anniversary celebrations. Justin Bieber will be debuting his track Beautiful Love (Free Fire), and the character based on him will be provided to everyone for free.

Alongside this, the developers have additionally specified that a Magic Cube is also going to be rewarded.

Note: The game is banned in India, and users from the country must not play it on their devices. They can play FF MAX as it was not included on the list of banned applications.

