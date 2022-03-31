5 best Free Fire MAX players known for their pro gameplay

Since its release, Free Fire MAX has garnered an enormous player base. Many gamers who previously played the regular version have switched to it because of its superior graphics and effects. The popularity of the battle royale title has also contributed to the rise of content creation on the internet.

Fans are often excited to see creators with excellent skills, making gameplay related to the game one of the most viewed types of content on YouTube. This has subsequently helped multiple individuals grow on the platform, and the following section looks at the best ones.

Note: The following list is entirely based on the writer’s opinion.

List of Free Fire MAX players with the best gameplay

5) Nobru

Nobru is loved by many players within the community (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bruno 'Nobru’ Goes is a Brazilian content creator and streamer who also happens to be a professional esports player. He is the co-founder of the team, Fluxo, and has participated in several tournaments, finishing fourth in the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore. His UID number within the game is 228159683, and he is a part of the Fluxo Gaming guild, whose leader is Cerol.

Nobru is adored by his fans for his exceptional abilities and game sense. As of this writing, his YouTube channel has 13.3 million subscribers and 884.05 million views.

4) WHITE444 YT

WHITE444 YT is another highly popular YouTuber among Free Fire’s global community. His montages feature excellent gameplay and have insane editing as well. The content creator’s ID in the game is 1133099286, and he plays in the Middle East server of the battle royale title.

He recently crossed the mark of 5 million subscribers, currently standing at 5.06 million. Additionally, there are 134.43 million views on his videos. However, WHITE444 YT hasn’t been active recently, rarely uploading content every few months.

3) Raistar

Raistar is popular amongst Indian users (Image via Sportskeeda)

Raistar is a name that would be familiar to the vast majority of Indian players, and he is one of the most well-known players in the country due to his gameplay prowess. His ID within Free Fire MAX is 12022250, and he is ranked in Gold III in the Battle Royale mode.

Over the years, Raistar has witnessed an incredible rise, with his channel possessing 6.68 million subscribers and 154.52 million views.

He has also previously made versus videos in which he competed against other well-known YouTubers such as SYBLUS, Wota FF, and others.

2) B2K (Born2Kill)

Born2Kill (B2K) comes in at number two on this list, and his gameplay abilities have helped him amass a large following on YouTube. Essentially, the channel is run by two brothers: Moez & Walid Mansouri, who hail from Tunisia. Their account ID within the game is 320653047.

The duo has been regularly publishing content based on the game for the past few years. Their primary channel has more than 8.73 million subscribers, with a cumulative total of over 572.80 million views. They also have three more YouTube channels to upload other types of videos.

1) RUOK FF

RUOK FF is arguably the finest Free Fire content creator with the best gameplay. His effectiveness and flair on the battlefield have earned him the admiration of millions of people worldwide. The same is represented by the numbers that he has gathered.

At the moment, the YouTuber from Thailand is well on his way to reaching the mammoth 10 million subscriber mark, with a total of 9.82 million subscribers. In addition, he has around 598 million views to his credit. Readers can check out his stats by looking up his UID: 261109577.

Edited by Shaheen Banu