Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, rank, income, and more stats in February 2022

Numerous Free Fire content creators from India have grown in popularity courtesy of the massive audience for the game in the country. One such well-known figure is Raistar, who is adored by millions for his incredible gameplay skills.

He only uploads montages on his channel, and with just 34 videos, he has managed to secure over 6.52 million subscribers. His view count has surpassed 148.18 million.

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250. As of this writing, he is ranked Platinum IV in Battle Royale and Gold III in Clash Squad.

The following are his stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

Raistar's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has played 16523 squad games and has 2758 victories, possessing a win rate of 16.69%. He has racked up 54372 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.95.

The content creator has bettered his foes in 706 of the 4497 duo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 15.69%. Additionally, with 14379 kills, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Finally, the YouTuber has taken part in 3548 solo games and has bagged 401 wins, leading to a win rate of 11.30%. At a K/D ratio of 3.42, there are 10776 frags to his name.

Ranked stats

Raistar's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

When looking at BR-Ranked Season 26 stats, Raistar has played eight squad matches and has two victories, having a win rate of 25.00%. He has accumulated 23 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Apart from this, he has no appearances in the duo or solo mode.

Note: Raistar's stats will change as he plays more matches.

Income

Raistar's income (Image via Sportskeeda)

The monthly and yearly income of Raistar through his channel are in the ranges of $783 - $12.5K and $9.4K - $150.3K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Raistar’s content creation journey began a few years ago, with the oldest video dating to December 2019. As per Social Blade, he has gained around 130 thousand subscribers and 3.13 million views in the last 30 days.

Although he does not post videos on his primary channel regularly, he frequently uploads content on his second channel Rai Live.

Edited by Siddharth Satish