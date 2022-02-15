Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and monthly income details (February 2022)

Ajjjubhai, well-known for his YouTube channel Total Gaming, is the most subscribed-to content creator that makes content based on Free Fire.

As of this writing, the Total Gaming channel boasts over 31.2 million subscribers and over 5.50 billion views. Meanwhile, Ajjubhai also operates a few other channels that have accumulated a significant following.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 12836 squad matches and has 3059 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 23.83%. He has secured 49814 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.10.

Coming to the duo mode, he has competed in 1830 matches and has racked up 357 victories, leading to a win rate of 19.50%. In the process, he has 7297 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.95.

The YouTuber has played 1029 solo games and has 93 wins, resulting in a win rate of 9.03%. With 2608 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has appeared in 24 squad games and has a single win in the ongoing season, possessing a win rate of 4.16%. With a 3.43 K/D ratio, he has 79 kills.

The content creator has also played two duo matches and has remained unbeaten in one of them, resulting in a win rate of 50.00%. He has notched nine kills for a K/D ratio of 9.00.

Finally, Ajjubhai has participated in three solo ranked games and has collected four kills with a K/D ratio of 1.33.

Note: Ajjubhai's stats will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Earnings from the Total Gaming YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Ajjubhai’s monthly income is between $29K and $464.5K, as per Social Blade.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai has consistently uploaded content on the Total Gaming channel over the last few years. His channel has seen tremendous growth, going from 4.4 million subscribers in February 2020 to the current tally of over 27 million subscribers.

According to Social Blade, he has amassed 500 thousand subscribers and 116.117 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish