Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, rank, guild, income, and more stats in February 2022

Amit Sharma, usually known as Amitbhai by the Free Fire community, is an Indian YouTuber who operates the immensely popular Desi Gamers channel. He regularly uploads a wide array of content related to the battle royale game.

His fanbase has steadily risen over the years, with the subscriber and view counts sitting at over 12.5 million and 1.78 billion. The well-known personality also has several more channels, including Desi Army, Desi Gamers Esports, and Amit Sharma.

Amitbhai's Free Fire stats and details

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID is 206746194. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum I in the Clash Squad mode.

The content creator is also the leader of the Survivors☆☆☆ guild, whose ID is 60727130.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 9193 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2506, resulting in a win rate of 27.25%. With 24884 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.72.

The player has 4976 duo appearances and has 822 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 16.51%. In the process, he has 13593 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Desi Gamers has 3842 solo games to his name, winning 318 at a win ratio of 8.27%. He has secured 9020 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 74 squad matches and has thirteen victories in the ongoing season, possessing a win percentage of 17.56%. At a 3.43 K/D ratio, he has 209 frags.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has bettered his foes in two of the 20 duo games, leading to a win rate of 10.00%. He has 73 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.06.

The internet star has played seven ranked solo matches and has two eliminations for a K/D ratio of 0.29.

Note: Amibhai's Free Fire stats will change as he plays more matches.

Amitbhai's income

Income of the YouTuber

As per the Social Blade website, Amitbhai's monthly and yearly income are between $8.1K and $129.6K and $97.2K and $1.6 million, respectively.

YouTube channel

Amitbhai's constant posting of unique Free Fire-related content, such as challenges, has engaged fans on his YouTube channel. Apart from that, he has previously uploaded videos on other games, such as Minecraft, Granny, etc.

Within the previous 30 days, he has gained 100 thousand subscribers and 32.40 million views (Source: Social Blade).

Edited by Ravi Iyer