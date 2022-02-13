Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, rank, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Ravichandra Vigneshwar, aka GT King, is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber who primarily creates content in the Tamil language. Over the years, his fame has steadily increased, and his YouTube channel, Gaming Tamizhan, has garnered over 3.03 million subscribers and 328.23 million views.

He additionally has 2.9 million followers on Booyah. Apart from that, Ravichandra Vigneshwar also has another channel – ‘Gaming Tamizhan Official’ where he has amassed over 9.52 million views.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID, rank, and more details

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612. As of this writing, he is ranked Platinum IV in Battle Royale mode and Heroic in Clash Squad mode.

Lifetime stats

In Free Fire, Gaming Tamizhan has played 18221 squad games to date and has 3617 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 19.85%. With 51777 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Meanwhile, he has also appeared in 1797 duo matches in the game and bettered his foes in 160, with a win percentage of 8.90%. In the process, there are 3351 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.05.

The player has competed in 674 solo games, winning 48 of them, possessing a win ratio of 7.12%. At a 2.32-K/D ratio, he has 1450 kills.

Ranked stats

GT King has 43 ranked squad matches to his name in the current season and has come out on top on three occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 6.97%. The YouTuber has racked up 115 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Gaming Tamizhan has also participated in a single duo and solo match but has not won or killed.

Note: Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire stats will change as he plays more matches.

Gaming Tamizhan’s monthly income

The monthly earnings of Gaming Tamizhan are between $3.5K and $56.2K.

(Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

As previously stated, Ravichandra Vigneshwar is the man behind the prominent Gaming Tamizhan YouTube channel. His content and videos are incredibly engaging to watch, which is why his considerable popularity in the country.

According to Social Blade, the famous figure has gained 90 thousand subscribers and 14.04 million views within the last 30 days.

