SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Sheikh Sabir, otherwise recognized by his fans as SK Sabir Boss, is a renowned figure in the Indian Free Fire community. His remarkable skills and gameplay are what he is most well-known for.

His YouTube channel, SK Sabir Gaming, has more than 4.83 million subscribers as of writing. The total number of views has also exceeded 223.60 million, clearly indicating his widespread appeal.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, rank, and more details

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535. He is ranked as Master in the Battle Royale mode and Diamond I in the Clash Squad mode.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 35103 squad games and has 11174 victories, resulting in a win rate of 31.83%. With 123173 kills, he has maintained an incredible K/D ratio of 5.15.

The player has appeared in 3193 duo matches and has 634 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 19.85%. In the process, he has secured 8747 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The streamer has competed in 1761 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 153, translating to a win percentage of 8.68%. At a K/D ratio of 2.28, he has 3662 eliminations.

Ranked stats

In the BR Ranked Season 25, Sabir has participated in 762 ranked squad matches and has 265 wins, possessing a win rate of 34.77%. He has notched up 2322 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.67.

The internet star has featured in four solo games and has a single victory, corresponding to a win percentage of 25.00%. The YouTuber has five frags for a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Note: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

As per Social Blade, the monthly income of Sheikh Sabir from his channel is between $274 and $4.4K.

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss has been running SK Sabir Gaming for several years, with his oldest video dating to September 2019. Over this period, he has posted diverse content and accumulated a substantial fanbase.

As per Social Blade, his channel has amassed over 20 thousand subscribers and 1.098 million views in the last thirty days.

