“I really like uploading Free Fire content, and my passion lies with Twitch, where I can interact with fans live”: Bruno “Nobru” Goes, Brazilian streamer and co-founder of Fluxo

Garena’s flagship title, Free Fire, has spread its branches in many countries worldwide. The widespread recognition of the game has prompted many talented gamers to shape up the esports ecosystem and take up mobile gaming as a profession.

One such famous player is Bruno “Nobru” Goes, a Brazilian Free Fire player who has competed in and won many tournaments as part of the popular team, Corinthians. He later co-founded his own Brazilian Free Fire side, Fluxo.

Nobru is also a streamer and content creator who has an impressive subscriber count of over 13.3 million on YouTube and over 3.7 million on Twitch. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’s Debolina Banerjee, he talked about Brazil’s esports scenario, his journey as a Free Fire professional, his collaboration with BAYZ, and more.

Nobru’s journey as a Free Fire professional

Q. Deciding to become a professional gamer is considered a giant leap of faith by many gamers. What inspired you to choose this career path? When did you first realize that you have what it takes to become a professional?

Nobru: It all happened so naturally that I cannot tell if I made a conscious decision. My father’s dream was for me to be a soccer player, and I trained a lot and participated in tryouts, but at a certain point, I realized that maybe I was not good enough to pursue that career.

Like every young person, I went to college, but I also believe that, like many, I gave up because I could not afford to pay the monthly fees. Playing was something that I started doing by accident, after which I realized I was good enough to become a professional.

I think faith was at a moment where I believed in my potential and fought hard to become a professional.

Q. Can you tell us more about the Free Fire esports scene in Brazil? Which teams do you usually watch out for when you participate in domestic competitions?

Nobru: The Brazilian Free Fire scenario has grown a lot in recent years. Organizations are investing more and more and bringing better infrastructure to their players.

This helps a lot in the development of training. It is really cool to see this evolution because I have been on the scene since the beginning, so I know what I went through to be able to get here today.

I know that all teams are outstanding and that we have to pay attention to all of them. However, lately, I have been focusing only on doing a good job at Fluxo, an organization I founded with my friend, Cerol.

I know that if we dedicate ourselves to the maximum and do a good job, it will be tough to face up to us.

Q. What made you choose Free Fire over other popular battle royale/shooter games like PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile?

Nobru: When I started playing Free Fire, I was a humble boy who lived in the local community and who did not even have a cell phone of his own. I ended up playing the battle royale game on my father’s cell phone. At the time, we could not buy the best device, so many games ended up not running on that cell phone.

The fact that Free Fire is an attractive game, with practically all the other features of other titles, and it runs on any device, caught my attention. And, of course, it was also the game that all my friends played, so it made it a lot easier to choose Free Fire over the others.

Q. Twitch and YouTube are two of the biggest platforms for gaming. What is the one significant difference between the two? Which one do you prefer and why?

Nobru: Despite being similar, the platforms are quite different from each other. While Twitch is a live-only platform, YouTube is the best place to watch recorded videos.

I really like both of them, but my passion is Twitch, where I do my live stuff and where I can interact in real-time with my fans. But I also have two YouTube channels, where I post my vlogs of challenges and cuts from my life.

Q. You have a subscriber count of over 3.7 million on Twitch with a combined view count of 24 million. Does regular streaming boost these numbers, or is it about the quality and not the quantity of the streams?

Nobru: To stand out and increase your numbers, you need to mix a little bit of both. Quality, like having a good camera, is paramount when attracting audiences. Still, you need to be well-regulated while generating your content and have suitable days and well-defined times to do your livestreams. Hence, everyone will know when you will be online.

Q. You are one of the founders and CEO of Fluxo, a Free Fire Esports team. What influenced the decision to create your own Free Fire team? What are some pros and cons when it comes to being a CEO and a professional player?

Nobru: The challenges are numerous because, in addition to managing my training schedule, I need to honor my commitments as the owner of a company that generates jobs for several families. I do not like to say that there are pros and cons because everything I do has a lot of love and affection for everything that Cerol and I built, which is Fluxo.

As much as there were several challenges, before the organization was born, we were already aware of our commitments, how our lives would change, and how our schedule would be even more crowded. But every effort is worth it to see our fans happy, our teams doing well, and most importantly, to see the results coming and the development of the community and the scenario. Follow the flow!

Q. Before the creation of Fluxo, you were part of a prestigious team, Corinthians. What aspects did you learn from your previous roster that inspired you to create your own team?

Nobru: I have always been driven by challenges. I am very grateful for my time at Corinthians, and wearing that shirt was like fulfilling the dream of a boy who always supported the team. But there came a time when I needed to live a new phase, and I wanted to bring a little more about myself to my fans and the scene as a whole.

From this, Cerol and I, who have similar histories, sought to create an esports organization that would speak directly to our audience and follows our roots. So, we started Fluxo, an organization made for the community, because none of this would be possible without them.

Q. You also have an impressive subscriber count of over 13 million on your YouTube channel. How do you plan on making your channel grow? Do you feel that your videos will reach a wider audience if you upload content in English sometimes?

Nobru: Of course, bringing videos in English can help me conquer an audience from other countries, who follow Free Fire, not only to who I am but also to watch me daily. It is a door to reach even more audiences.

However, even in Brazil, new Free Fire players appear every day and go after content. Hence, continuing to feed content for my country is extremely important for the new generation that is also coming to accompany me. They will try to understand my story and my accomplishments in and out of the competitive landscape.

Q. You recently joined BAYZ, a leading blockchain gaming guild. What are your expectations from the company? What are you most looking forward to?

Nobru: I am looking forward to understanding more and more about this new universe and being able to help people know what these games are and how they can change their lives, just like one day I discovered that a mobile game could change my life.

My expectations are that BAYZ will build a play-to-earn gaming community that helps everyone understand and take advantage of the opportunities we have in this.

Q. BAYZ is focused on creating a global guild where its members are encouraged to enjoy play-to-earn video games. What is your take on such NFT games and their presence in the worldwide gaming market?

Nobru: I think NFT games are more than a trend. They are the future, and having a company like BAYZ in the global market ensures that Brazil will closely follow and be part of this revolution.

